Review: ALL SHOOK UP at Crown Theatre

Rocking and rolling into Crown Theatre this month is ALL SHOOK UP, a delightful blend of Shakespearian comedies, 60s love stories and high paced dancing, all set to the songs of Elvis Presley. Rather than resting on stories and characters we know well, however, HAMA Productions made this their own and allowed the talented cast and brilliant ensemble to truly shine.

In the lead role of Chad (a composite of Elvis and the typical 50s/60s American heart throb) is John Berry, who is not at all weighed down by the very high standards placed on anyone who does Elvis songs. Berry hits the vocals perfectly, and if you ever wondered what all the fuss about Elvis’ hip movements was, let John Berry show you. It’s near on impossible to take your eyes off his hips. Opposite Berry as Natalie/Ed is Mia Simonette, who showcases her versatility in this role. She hits the stripped back croons as well as she smashes the big notes, and her acting suits the scenes brilliantly. In a cast stacked with vocal talent, Paula Parore is a highlight as Sylvia, hitting the hard to get notes whilst conveying the heartbreak and hope her character has.

As Sylvia’s daughter Lorraine is Jade Baynes whose energy and attitude is so infectious that it’s hard not to join her for her own journey of love and heartbreak and love again. Brendan Hanson makes a terrific Jim, ensuring the character is loveable and relatable, which is not necessary easy to do when Jim is aloof for most of the show. Emma Haines makes a wonderful Sandra, her timing and wit a perfect balance to the looks that get several characters falling for her. The uptight and conservative Mayor Hyde is conveyed brilliantly by Taneel Van Zyl, her character far more likeable than the archetype may be thanks to Van Zyl’s perfect performance, whilst one of the better performances by someone who doesn’t speak until the end is Clay Darius as Sherriff Earl. Darius wins you over with physical comedy before effortlessly delivering memorable and humorous lines at the very end. Tate Bennett continues to amaze with his talent and versatility as the nerdy, likeable, and wonderfully hapless Dennis, whilst Joshua Firman makes the audience believe in love as Dean.

Whilst the vocals of Elvis are iconic on their own, HAMA ensures that this production is no lazy imitation. Characters occasionally channel Elvis in their vocals but each character and each song is their own, and indeed the value in this show lies heavily in taking it to where we don’t expect it. There are several female led sections where the original meanings of the songs are flipped, but the most memorable part of the show is when the large (and outrageously talented) ensemble add feeling to the songs with perfectly layered harmonies. Speaking of the ensemble, there are several brilliant performers with a great deal of stage time and they maintain a huge amount of energy throughout. Choreographer Thern Reynolds creates a wonderful 50s inspired set of dance numbers which the cast and ensemble perform superbly. Credit must also go to director Vincent Hooper, who utilises the cast and set perfectly to maintain an energetic and absorbing show that is as much a visual treat as it is a musical treat. The Catch-22 of hoping to see more of Hooper’s off-stage work is that we’ll get to see less of his on-stage work. Bryan Woltjen’s set designs are also something to see, which each different scene set with eye catching and recognisable backdrops.

Some big dance numbers and stunning harmonies enhance some of Elvis' best known songs.

As I said, it would have been easy for HAMA Productions to lean on what we already know and might expect from something inspired by the music of Elvis to put this show on, and it would be something for any Elvis fan to see. However, with the songs reinvented and reimagined and the cast and creatives allowed to make this their own, ALL SHOOK UP becomes something for everyone.

ALL SHOOK UP is at Crown Theatre until July 23. Tickets and more info from Crown Perth.

Photos thanks to Anthony Tran