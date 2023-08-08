Review: A CHORUS LINE at Royale Theatre At Planet Royale

The Marvin Hamslich musical A CHORUS LINE is rightly a classic, winning nine Tony Awards among a swag of accolades. Anyone who (like me) was dying for the chance to see it now has the chance, with Drew Anthony Productions taking over Royale Theatre at Planet Royale. With a big cast providing memorable vocal numbers and wonderful dancing, all underpinned by lovable and raw characters, A CHORUS LINE makes for an excellent night out at the theatre.

A CHORUS LINE tells the story of a group of theatre hopefuls auditioning for a show. It’s a behind the curtain (so to speak) look at how shows get to be shows. The characters encapsulate the drama, tension and excitement that runs through the hopefuls, and from the opening number, the performers convey that perfectly. Causing much of the tension is the director, superbly played by G Madison IV. Madison begins as an almost callously detached figure but reveals his depth of emotion through the show, first by revisiting an old relationship and then by beginning a new one. Madison makes the transition effortlessly and brings the audience along for the ride. As the director’s old flame Cassie is Morgan Cowling. Whilst the talented cast have to pretend to be untalented at points, Cowling’s task is next level, having to shine in a dance sequence without shining too bright. I can’t describe how she does it and yet she does it to perfection, bringing incredible layers of emotion as she grapples with being unable to see herself as she was whilst her old flame the director sees her as she used to be. The chemistry between the director and Cassie envelopes the audience in an inescapable web I which you can’t help but feel every triumph and heartbreak.

The characters in A CHORUS line often struggle with their idea of themselves.

The show is a tough slog, beginning with over 20 performers on stage before the first round of cuts brings it to 17. Each character has as story to tell and tells it wonderfully. Elethea Sartorelli is the streetwise Sheila, balancing a desire to appear aloof with the drive to show off her talents. Ethan Churchill plays the tough but tender Mike, with beautiful dance moves and vocals offset by his characters street grit. Greg Jarema plays Greg, with the character’s sharp one liners and heartfelt journey a staple of everything Jarema does. As short in stature but large in presence Connie is Gemma Hahn, embodying the struggle faced by a talented performer being held back by themselves. As Maggie is Emma Haines, exquisitely cast as a character who found refuge in her dance skills, and Ciara Taylor is Bebe, whose emotional struggle with her looks is perfectly portrayed through emotionally charged dance pieces.

Lana Freeman showcases all of Judy’s quirks and curiosities, another character who has to appear aloof whilst wanting the role as much as anyone else. Jamie Rolton is Don, perfectly showing how a rough past can shape a person. Lucy Goodrick adds a spark as Val, who figured out how to advance beyond their talent. Similarly hilarious is the honest-to-a-fault Mark, with humour and style executed perfectly by Will Basson. Hilariously over the top as Bobby, a performer breaking free from his conservative upbringing is Allen Blachford, whilst Zak Bresland has perhaps the most emotional role as Paul, who is drawn to open up about his past in an emotional outpouring that is enough to bring down the director’s steely façade and draws the audience right in. Rosemary Spelman and Jamie Papanicolaou are coupled as Kristine and Al, the highs and lows of their relationship brought bare for all to see. Sophie Psaila-Savona is brilliant as the sassy Diana, who manages to bring the audience along with her story as a smart dancer with something to prove.

It may be worth noting that this show does not feature the part of Richie, a black dancer. Whilst the show is not left wanting for anything due to the absence, the fact that a suitable performer could not be found is perhaps something for the wider theatre community to reflect upon.

As mentioned, having as many performers on stage for the majority of the show is quite an undertaking. Choreographers Jessica Ashton and Elysha Atwell had their work cut out for them, least of all because the performers make mistakes in some dance numbers as a part of the show. The choreography and the performers keep up, and the deliberate mistakes are noticeable enough without ruining the pieces. When called for, the dance numbers are executed perfectly and is a credit to the entire company. In a one scene show, it may seem like director Drew Anthony May not have much to do, however every part of the show is designed to give everyone in the theatre a perfect view, a tough ask with so many people on stage. Similarly, as standard in Drew Anthony productions, there is humour and emotion in a perfect blend, portrayed by an excellent cast.

A CHORUS LINE is quite an undertaking, and Drew Anthony Creative does a wonderful job of it. There’s plenty in the journey of each character to reflect on, whilst the excellent choreography and vocals will leave you singing and dancing in your own chorus line long after you leave.

A CHORUS LINE is at The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale until August 20. Tickets through Ticketmaster.

Photos thanks to Drew Anthony Creative.