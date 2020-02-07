The New York Gilbert And Sullivan Players Bring Their Highly Acclaimed Production Of THE MIKADO To The McCallum

The McCallum Theatre welcomes the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players to Palm Desert for a performance of the company's all-new, critically acclaimed production of The Mikado, at 7:00pm, Monday, March 9. The Mikado sets the real-life characters of Victorian London's D'Oyly Carte Opera Company within the imagined Japanese town of Titipu. Audiences will meet Messrs. Gilbert, Sullivan, and D'Oyly Carte themselves, and join them on a fantastic voyage to a land where the timeless libretto, beautiful music, and a fantastical cast of characters await.

According to director and choreographer David Auxier-Loyola, and producer David Wannen: "The Mikado is undoubtedly the most popular piece of musical theater of all time, when its 135-year history is taken into account. For decades, a production of G&S' satirical opera could be seen somewhere in the English-speaking world every day of the year. Its libretto has found its way into our language, with expressions such as the 'grand Pooh-Bah' and 'Let the punishment fit the crime.' Several films have been made of or about the work, including Mike Leigh's 1999 film Topsy-Turvy.

"Over the past decade, The Mikado has prompted a great deal of discussion in New York and in other cities across the United States about bringing classic productions, and particularly their performance practices, into the 21st century. In 2015, when the Asian American community spoke directly to our company, raising concerns over representation in traditional Mikado performance practice, NYGASP listened for a simple reason-it was the right thing to do. One year later, we created an imaginative new production in which all communities, audiences and artists could participate and enjoy. The show opened to sold out crowds and critical acclaim in December of 2016, and we are proud to revive the production."

Now in its 45th year of operation, New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players (NYGASP) is America's pre-eminent professional Gilbert and Sullivan repertory ensemble. Under the dynamic leadership of artistic director Albert Bergeret, who has been hailed as "the leading custodian of the G&S classics" by New York Magazine, NYGASP has created its own special niche in the cultural mosaic of New York City and the nation. Since its founding in 1974, the company has presented more than 2,000 performances of the G&S masterpieces throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, captivating audiences of all ages.

www.nygasp.org

Tickets for The Mikado are priced at $80, $70 and $50. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories