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Spotlight: A Hilarious Musical Comedy Starring Broadway Favorites at Plaza Theatre

Nine Women, One French Count, and Plenty of Laughs

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Spotlight: A Hilarious Musical Comedy Starring Broadway Favorites at Plaza Theatre

Nine women, one French count, and plenty of laughs await at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. This timeless musical comedy of manners follows an amateur theater club as they rehearse a musical, with the cast playing both men and women—except for the phony French count, played by their sexy male director. Buy Tickets now for this hilarious production.

Directed by David Zippel, the cast features an all-star lineup of Broadway favorites, including Tony winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Chicago), Tony winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls, Death Becomes Her), three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma, Wicked), and three-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow). The ensemble also includes David Burnham (Wicked), Alix Korey (Anastasia, Beauty and The Beast), Ruth Williamson (Guys and Dolls, The Music Man), Mary Faber (Parks and Rec, American Idiot), Julie Garnyé (Come From Away), and Brittany Rose Hammond (Me and My Girl, Jesus Christ Superstar).

Experience this theatrical romp at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. Get your tickets today.

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