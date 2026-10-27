Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: A Hilarious Musical Comedy Starring Broadway Favorites at Plaza Theatre
Nine Women, One French Count, and Plenty of Laughs
Nine women, one French count, and plenty of laughs await at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. This timeless musical comedy of manners follows an amateur theater club as they rehearse a musical, with the cast playing both men and women—except for the phony French count, played by their sexy male director. Buy Tickets now for this hilarious production.
Directed by David Zippel, the cast features an all-star lineup of Broadway favorites, including Tony winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Chicago), Tony winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls, Death Becomes Her), three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma, Wicked), and three-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow). The ensemble also includes David Burnham (Wicked), Alix Korey (Anastasia, Beauty and The Beast), Ruth Williamson (Guys and Dolls, The Music Man), Mary Faber (Parks and Rec, American Idiot), Julie Garnyé (Come From Away), and Brittany Rose Hammond (Me and My Girl, Jesus Christ Superstar).
Experience this theatrical romp at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. Get your tickets today.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Dancing Queens
The Plaza Theatre (11/04-11/04)
|
Mizell Center Presents - Stephanie J Block Live In Concert
Palm Springs Cultural Center (11/12-11/12) PHOTOS
|
POPs at The Plaza: The Most Wonderful Time of The Year
The Plaza Theatre (12/22-12/22)
|
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL
Revolution Stage Company (11/20-11/20)
|
rePLAY: Fanboy DIva
The Plaza Theatre (3/05-3/06)
|
A CABBELLO’S CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’
Revolution Stage Company (11/21-11/22)
|
DRACULA A Comedy of Terrors A hit, 90-minute gender-bending stage farce blending gothic horror with Monty Python-esque humor!
Revolution Stage Company (10/31-10/31)
|
FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE! FNL Improv with PRNIT!
PseudoRandomNoise Improv Theater (7/10-6/11)
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
The Plaza Theatre (1/27-1/27)
|
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL
Revolution Stage Company (11/15-11/15)