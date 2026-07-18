Review: SARAH URIARTE BERRY BRINGS IT TO LIFE AT CV REP at Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre
Another in the outstanding Summer Cabaret Series
Sarah Uriarte Berry SPARKLES ON THE CV REP STAGE
by June August
We desert dwellers know what it takes to get up and out after a toasty day. But when the attraction promises to be another amazing show in the CV Rep Summer Cabaret Series, and the performer is the lovely singer Sarah Uriarte Berry, it's up and at 'em. After huffing and puffing my way up to the top row, I was rewarded with a shot of renewed energy from Sarah's performance. Amplified by a powerful accompaniment of the great Gerald Sternbach, she almost never stops moving. And you can't can't take your eyes away or stop listening.
The show was billed as a tribute to Judy Garland, and most of it was. Sarah figuratively credited Judy, Barbra Streisand and Julie Andrews as her "voice teachers." And she deserved her "diploma." What an evening!
Duing the 20th century, there weren't many women singers who were instantly recognizable by their first names only. Judy, Cher, Barbra, Madonna, and Liza are a few. But Judy is special because of the word association. When I hear "Judy," I think "rainbow." So Sarah's tribute to Judy Garland was a wonderful premise for a delightful program.
Look, there are two more weeks left in the Summer Cabaret Series, so you have time to take advantage of them. For tickets and information, please visit cvrep.org.
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