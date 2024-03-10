Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Desert Theatricals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first show of the Desert Theatricals 2024 Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre season opened with the ever-timeless “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.” Their weekend run is completely sold out and as someone who is extremely familiar with this stellar quality production company, they deserve the success.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF has music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein, set in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia in or around 1905. It is based on Tevye and his Daughters (or Tevye the Dairyman) and other tales by Sholem Aleichem. The story centers on Tevye (Jason Wesley Green) a milkman in the village of Anatevka, who attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural TRADITIONS as outside influences encroach upon his family's lives. He must cope with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters who wish to marry for love; their choices of husbands are successively less palatable. Even though Tevye has five (5) daughters only three (3) create the most pain and strife for our hero.

The original Broadway production of the show, which opened in 1964, had the first musical theatre run in history to surpass 3,000 performances. Fiddler held the record for the longest-running Broadway musical for almost 10 years until the iconic ‘50s musical Grease surpassed its run. The production was extraordinarily profitable and highly acclaimed. It won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, score, book, direction and choreography. It spawned five Broadway revivals and a highly successful 1971 film adaptation and has enjoyed enduring international popularity.

Resident director/producer Ray Limon is one of the few creative minds in the desert who takes absolute 100% pride in ownership. What goes on his stage represents every piece of his vision and professionalism. Due to the breakneck speed in which Desert Theatrical productions are mounted, they need a leader who is extremely prepared during the rehearsal process. He doesn’t waste time during staging and that sets the tone for the entire working relationship with his actors. He trusts his actors to bring a lot to the table in order to ensure a good solid production. This attention to detail shines in his staging of FIDDLER. The tempo, pacing, mood, and set changes were pure perfection each time.

The opening number “Tradition” unfolds everything you need to know about the inhabitants of the village Anatevka. Tevye narrates and every character is introduced. The acceleration of key changes through the music and the choreographed staging by Jose de la Cuesta command a strong beginning. The superb eleven-piece band, under the masterful guidance of musical director/conductor/producer Joshua Carr, sounds more like a larger philharmonic orchestra. The classic tunes really come to life and prove that LIVE musicians lend exceptional energy and life over any pre-recorded Karaoke canned music. Robert Rutt (keyboard), Don Clarke (trumpet), Alex Henderson (trombone), Lisa Cherry (french horn), Alan Yankee (flute/alto flute), John Reilly (clarinet), Cindy Brogan (violin), Teresa DiPietro (cello), Brad Vaughn (percussion), Larry Holloway (bass), Robert Scarano (guitar/mandolin) -- Bravo!

Green as Tevye indicates in the program that this is his fourth time playing the iconic musical character. He certainly knows this man inside-n-out and it shows. However, throughout the first Act, there seems to be less humor in his portrayal, but his strength, talent, and ability to carry this entire story on his shoulders is quite evident. Green delivers a heartbreaking depth when he sings “Little Bird” which exemplifies the pure soul of Teyve and Green himself.

His three daughters Tzeitel (Lizzie Schmelling), Hodel (Michelle Estrada), as Chava (Charlotte Upp) equally help to raise the level of professionalism. Their individual storylines give each of the daughters a chance to show off their marvelous skills. Schmelling and Upp always deliver powerful theatre performances no matter what shoes they fill. These are two bright desert stars who consistently demand only the best out of their performances. Estrada steals hearts and shatters them all with her rendition “Far From The Home I Love”. The scene that surrounds this poignant moment shows Green and Estrada at their exceptional best. The littlest daughters Bielke (Karsyn Kemp) and Sphrintze (Imogen Seiders) will no doubt grow up to be heartbreakers like their older sisters and become just as much Tsuris for Tevye.

Golde (Jaci Davis), Teyve’s long-suffering wife who wears the pants in the family, seems to be written as a bitterly angry and eternally unhappy person. Davis plays her the best she can and is finally given moments to transform her into someone we can empathize with through the sweetly charming duet “Do You Love Me?”. Davis also shines comedically during “The Dream”.

Yente (Doris Tamburri) the village matchmaker arrives to tell Golde that Lazar Wolf (Tom Warrick) the wealthy butcher, a widower, wants to wed the eldest daughter. Tamburri has some of the best lines written and is able to squeeze out the humor and a perfect dialect for all it’s worth – and succeeds. Warrick plays the wanna-be older groom with great ease.

Motel (Christian Fonte) is the impoverished and hardworking tailor. Fonte is somewhat erratic as the meek suitor. During his joyous “Miracles of Miracles,” his vocals became a bit hoarse, but sold every moment like a trouper.

Perchik (Patrick Wallace) is the outspoken student who constantly challenges the traditions of the town. Wallace proves once again how he effortlessly steals every performance moment as a desert triple threat. His dance solo at the wedding is a highlight. His natural acting ability makes his character extremely likable as the perfect forward-thinking progressive activist.

Fyedka (Braxton McGrath) is a young Russian soldier who sees compassion and empathy over his military obligations. He tests Tevye’s own ability to forgive. McGrath has a glorious singing voice, a consistent Russian dialect, and effortlessly steals the song “To Life”.

Three stand-out moments happen at various times throughout as Teyve shares the stage with the Fiddler (Kellen Green) who plays beautifully. The actual Fiddler staying on the roof signifies a resistance to assimilation, although assimilation would be much safer and easier. The fiddler's presence high on the roof represents TRADITION to Tevye that may not have an obvious reason but works to maintain a physical “balance”.

Set designer Anthony Paulin keeps each location with a slim minimalist focus. In front of a backdrop that utilizes the new Broadway money-saving trend of rear-screen projections. For FIDDLER they use stylized watercolor paintings depicting the village, the pub, and Teyve’s property.



The Ensemble of every Desert Theatricals production work their asses off to help round out an excellent cast, and they each deserve an acknowledgment: Matthew Tucker, Koby Queenen, Jason Mannino, Gregory Marks, Mark Duebner, Peter Zappia, Paul Zappia, Miguel Olivas, Julie Schwaben, Joan Vento Hall, Billy Franco, Alessandra Di Pierro, Lois Bondurich, Aiden Lizada, Sam Rekuc and, one more special shout out, to Jana Giboney who is directed to tower over the others by creatively taking stage as Fruma Sarah. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around that moment in “The Dream”.

This beautiful production originally from 1964 is timely, but sadly still relevant today -- As we witness the destructive unity battle between “dig in your heels” Conservative traditions, with those of forward-thinking “keep up with the times as they are-a changin’” progressives. This social study reminds us that “those who forget the past tend to repeat it”. The story and music alone are worth the ticket price. Add the Desert Theatricals magic and you’ll understand why the productions are continuously sold out. Make Desert Theatricals a yearly TRADITION – you’ll be glad you did.



“FIDDLER ON THE ROOF” runs March 8, 9, and 10. If you can’t get a ticket for FIDDLER you have the rest of the season to discover this popular entertainment destination for yourself. “DAMN YANKEES” April 5, 6, & 7. “OKLAHOMA” May 3, 4, & 5. No outside food or beverages or animals are allowed in the amphitheater.

Gates open at 5:30 - The show is at 7:30.

Dinner served at 6:15 for dinner theatre patrons.

Willies Bistro opens at 5:30 for General admission.

Full Bar Service.

Questions? Please E-Mail: info@desert-theatricals.com or Call: 760-620-5993