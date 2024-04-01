Review: MEAN GIRLS at The McCallum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls: The musical is based on the 2004 teen comedy film (also written by Tina Fey). Fey conceived the idea for Mean Girls after reading the self-help book Queen Bees and Wannabes. She also drew from her own experience at Upper Darby High School in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania, as inspiration for some of the film's concepts which were then handed down to the Broadway stage.

The story follows Cady Heron (performed by understudy Carly Ameling) who grew up on an African savanna, home-schooled, where nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: Kenya, Illinois, where she would attend North Shore High School. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies (nicknamed “The Plastics”) led by the charming but ruthless Regina George (Maya Petropoulos). But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting majorly stung.

There are many films and television series that focus on teen-angst and all the catastrophic traumas that befall them within the bubble known as high school. Rebel Without A Cause, FAME, Black Board Jungle, GREASE, Room 222, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, and GLEE -- Each generation has a representation on film because this storytelling genre can be a lot of fun. We can all look back when we lived through the intricacies of climbing the social ladder; those formative years where we each had to find our clique, our peeps, our BFF, or our fellow life travelers. Regardless of which generation you were attending high school, it all unfolds as the same earth-shattering drama. Except that today's students have to contend with mass shootings, cyberbullying, and book banning which is far worse than what older generations had to deal with, and that increases the personal crisis even more. It’s been quite a few years since I have had to deal with the trauma-drama of high school, but this adaptation played out beautifully as a musical; showing the complete absurdity as it spoofs the over-dramatic teenage hierarchy.

Ameling as Cady Heron is a good actress and played every moment well. As a swing, it isn’t always easy to be on call and instantaneously step into the role. We applaud her work. However, vocally the keys for the role seem awfully high for her range, which meant that her top notes were often pushed and landed quite sharp in pitch.

Petropoulos as Regina George has everything you need for the character you love to hate. As she made her first entrance you would swear that she was ripped right out from an elite spoiled-teen-Kardashian-style magazine. Hard to believe this is her national touring company debut because she captured your eye every time she took the stage.

For my money, the scene stealers and standout “fetch” performances go to the following:

Vacuous blond Karen Smith (MaryRose Brendel) is the lovable airhead with a massive “heart of gold” and is a side-splittingly funny character. This type of role can be annoying and overplayed if not handled with skill. She shines in “Sexy” and “Stop”.

Gretchen Wieners (Kristen Amanda Smith) is seen as one of the nicer members of the Plastics, only being mean-spirited under the influence of Regina. Gretchen is also the only person that knows almost all of Regina's family secrets. Smith breaks your heart when she sings “What’s Wrong With Me” as she shows off her manic mental calisthenics in trying to figure out how to jump through the right emotional hoops to remain on Regina’s good side.

Damian Hubbard (Ethan Jih-Cook) is described as “almost too gay to function”, He manages to be in on all the girl drama around North Shore High. Jih-Cook excels high above with his natural flamboyant flair in the role. Confidently stealing the show with his consistent wisecracks and for his marvelous singing voice showing it off in “Where Do You Belong” and “Stop”.



Janis Sarkisian (Alexys Morera) is the best friend of Damian Hubbard, and ex-best friend of Regina George. Her main goal throughout the story is to get revenge on Regina for spreading rumors about her, and she does this through the use of Cady. Morera has possibly the best voice in the cast and gets to flip the other high school girls the bird with her stand on individuality; “I’d Rather Be Me”.

The rest of the main cast play their parts capably. Kristen Seggio as all of the adult female roles, Joseph Torres as the “boy of interest” between Cady & Regina, Shawn Mathews as the hilarious Mathlete, and Tim Brown as the Principal. They are an excellent supporting team for the six Mean Girls (Yes, that includes the incomparable Jih-Cook. You, go gurl!)

The large Ensemble works very hard. Sitting in the first row balcony is my favorite spot because with large dance numbers, you can see all the precision – or lack thereof – during the group production numbers. These singers/dancers kept the momentum of the story moving. Impressive moments were “Where Do You Fit In”, “Revenge Party”, and “Whose House Is This?” Also, it is noted that every ensemble cast member is a swing – double cast in various roles as understudies --

The original direction and staging by Casey Nicholaw were exceptional. The school desks staging, the bits of business that made little moments outstanding, and the flawless maneuvering of set pieces by the cast were all superb and memorable.

The Comedy Queen Bee Tina Fey’s book transfers to the stage beautifully. Through the zany spoofed situations, there is a message about “girl power” a timeless message. Judging Others Won't Make You Better Than Them. This is perhaps the clearest lesson in all of Mean Girls: 'Calling somebody else fat won't make you any skinnier. Calling someone stupid doesn't make you any smarter. ' We all have our insecurities and the way to approach them is with self-love and positivity. This is a timely message in today’s cyber world filled with anonymous Mean Girls.

Playing at the McCallum until March 31 and remains on national tour throughout 2024. The McCallum Theatre 73000 Fred Waring Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260 For tickets and information Phone: (760) 340-2787 https://www.mccallumtheatre.org/