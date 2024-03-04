Review: CHICAGO at The McCallum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The McCallum has a killer Musical on their 2024 Spring program. CHICAGO.

There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, thousands of standing ovations, and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history.

Chicago was the 1975 musical with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse. Set in Chicago in the Jazz Age, the musical is based on a 1926 play of the same title by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, about actual criminals and crimes on which she reported. The story is a satire on corruption in the administration of criminal justice and the concept of the "celebrity criminal".

The current national tour still packs an emotional wallop with its Fosse-style dance and eroticism. Eight (8) cast members were noted in the program for making their national tour debut. Kailin Brown as Velma Kelly the nightclub singer/ Vaudevillian who had mediocre success as part of an acrobatics double act with her sister Veronica until, when she catches Veronica with her husband Charlie while on tour, she presumably kills them both (though she denies remembering it). She is sent to the Cook County Jail where the attention prompts an offer from the William Morris Agency to pay her more than fourteen times what she had made as her share of the proceeds from the double act with Veronica—once she is acquitted. Brown has incredible dance skill – flawless and seamless -- especially showing off her talent with the opening number “All That Jazz”. She excelled in physical ability during the exhausting tour de force “I Can’t Do It Alone”. Brown is quite the capable actress, but, her often youthful portrayal made it hard to believe that she was actually tough enough to play the manipulating Velma.

Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart lives in a much different, much drearier reality. 1920s Chicago can be a cruel town, and Roxie has had a life full of disappointments. Not only is she not famous, she’s not even getting much satisfaction from her chump of a husband, Amos. Roxie is narcissistic, vain, and desperate. She doesn’t care about the people who love her. The only thing that matters to her is becoming recognized (even as a cold-blooded murderer). She’s wholly absorbed in being a celebrity. Frieden is also an extremely skilled dancer and exceptional actress. Her lengthy “Roxie” was impressive, but her stand-out moments were “We Both Reached For The Gun” and “My Baby And Me”.

Connor Sullivan as Billy Flynn is a calm, smooth-talking, and charismatic lawyer who always looks for loopholes and twists the truth in order to win his clients' cases. He is incredibly confident and manipulative and always uses whatever lie he can think of as long as it helps his clients. He is also flamboyant and narcissistic in the way that he can tell he is superior to everyone around him and always uses his charisma to assist him whenever possible. He is genuinely polite and determined despite being rather selfish and in the cases for himself. With extremely good looks and suave demeanor Sullivan is perfectly cast. His singing voice is crystal clear and is just right for the 1920s genre crafted by tunesmiths Kander & Ebb. Sullivan was debonair, slick, and stylish while performing a Ziegfeld follies-esque “All I Care About” with the girls.

Robert Quiles as Amos Hart is the faithful and good-natured, but simple, husband to Roxie whom nobody pays attention to. He spends most of the time trying to make anyone/everyone take an interest in him or even just acknowledge his existence. Quiles has a smile that fills the theatre with pure joy. Amos is a true nebbish, although Quiles was directed to play him more childlike and boyish. His “Mister Cellophane” was a definite crowd-pleaser for the opening night crowd.

Illeana “Lily” Kirven as The Matron “Mama” Morton is the women’s ward of the Cook County Jail. “Mama” believes in reciprocity above all. Not innocent, she is corrupt and has no problem trading the inmates to benefit herself. Kirven plays her with less grit. She is a strong Broadway belter who knocks “When You’re Good To Mama” clear out of the park. One issue I had was for half the show we missed the beginning of many of her entrance lines because she began talking at the peak of the applause, -- instead of waiting for it to die down -- cutting short the applause of other performers. Tacky.

J. Terrell as Mary Sunshine is The Sob Sister journalist who follows the trials of both Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. The vocal range of Terrell is mind-blowing. Having seen dozens of productions of CHICAGO (including one with the late great Chita Rivera reviving her role as Velma) I was quite captivated by this Mary Sunshine throughout. The thunderous applause during her “trial moment” was well deserved.

The ensemble fulfills various roles, but their strength as a whole is their dancing abilities. Breathtaking, strong, in sync, perfection, erotic, and passing along the Bob Fosse/Ann Reinking choreography had the audience nearly standing with lengthy applause of praise accompanied by loud whistles and howls. Each production number was a highlight because of Paul Amrani, Olivia Lacie Andrews, Bentlei Benak, Faith Jordan Candino, Jason Carroll, Austin Taylor Dunn, Ed Gotthelf, Olivia Greco, Chelsea James, Liz Lester, Joe Meldrum, Adolfo Ortiz-Feder, Lauren Teyke, Kodiak Thompson, Francisco Thurston, and Cait Zuckerman.

After the intermission the nine (9) piece band thrilled the audience with a delightfully executed Entr’acte where they brought the house down with a rousing instrumental rendition of “Mister Cellophane”. Nine pieces sounded like a full 20-piece orchestra. Kudos to all the musicians.

CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, this CHICAGO really delivers! Come on, babe! Why don’t you paint the town!

McCallum Theatre: https://www.mccallumtheatre.org/index.php/shows/2023-2024-season;

Friday, March 1, 8PM; Saturday, March 2, 2PM & 8PM, Sunday, March 3, 2PM & 8PM. To find out where the tour continues in your area: www.CHICAGOontour.com