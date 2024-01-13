Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company

On stage now through January 25th

By: Jan. 13, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company Photo 2 Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre Photo 3 THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre
Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company Photo 4 Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company

Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company

Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company In 2004, Avenue Q, music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, won Best Musical, Book, and Score at the Tony Awards. At its heart it’s a love story, but the book and lyrics are a hilariously wicked skewering of the human condition. By puppets. Songs like Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist, and The Internet is for Porn are the two you may have heard of, but the entire show is the honey badger of indecency - because Avenue Q don’t care. The politically incorrect musical is one of the funniest things I have ever seen, and this production, now playing at Revolution Stage Company is so very, very good. 

Only three characters are not actors/puppeteers: Christmas Eve (Christine Michele) is the hilarious Japanese "therapist" - terrific performance by Michele. The second non-puppet character is her comedian-wanna-be boyfriend, Brian (Steve Giboney) who will never get a set at The Comedy Store, and is "hen-pecked" by Christmas Eve. And finally we have Gary Coleman (Alisha Bates), the child actor, who has fallen on hard times and is now the superintendent at the apartment building on Avenue Q (the cheap part of town too). I knew Bates’ voice to be a revelation, but she’s also got a great grasp on comedy. Wonderful work by all three actors.

Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company The character puppets: Princeton (Patrick Wallace) is our protagonist in search of a purpose, Kate Monster (Phylicia Mason) is employed as a teacher’s assistant, and is in search of love. She and Princeton fall for each other until Princeton’s mind nags at him to find his purpose. Instead he finds Lucy The Slut (Jana Giboney). Wallace and Mason have great chemistry, and Wallace has a strong tenor. Mason shows off all her comedic chops to great success, and Jana Giboney has a voice so buttery I could listen to her sing or talk all day long.

Rod (Samuel Moffatt) is a gay Republican banker hiding the fact that he is gay while his roommate Nicky (Joseph Portoles) is trying to be supportive but ends up sorta outing him instead. Moffatt performing My Girlfriend, Who Lives In Canada nearly broke me, and the recurrence of Portoles and Kelly McDaniel, who also plays Nicky's second hand, as the Bad Ideas Bears were always a delight. Arballo brought down the house with The Internet is For Porn.  

Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company The entire cast is local, and Director James Owens mined gold. Combined with his staging and attention to character detail, he deserves a standing O - which reminds me - there is graphic (and hilarious) puppet sex, so it’s not for the kiddos.

The talent got an assist from the technicals. Mariah Pryor’s colorful lighting design played off Steve Giboney’s clever brokedown Sesame Street tenement set punctuated by Nate Cox's projection designs. And some big kudos to Musical Director Stephen Hulsey for creating such fat vocals fully suppported by Kelly McGuire’s sound design. You should also know that those puppets are not rented. Laura Stearns, who directed Charles Dickens Writes A Christmas Carol, built those puppets from scratch. There are also a couple more characters in the show that she's responsible for, but I'm not going to ruin that moment.

Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company This was hands down the most fun I’ve had as an audience member in … ever? That’s not to negate any of the terrific productions I have seen throughout the years, and there have been some phenomenal ones. Some right here in our valley. But I think Avenue Q is one of the smartest shows ever conceived. It allows you to laugh at things that are oh so wrong - and for three short hours you don’t have to worry you're going to say or do the wrong thing because the cast does it all for you. The irreverence is so cathartic you'll laugh at yourself. Like the song tells us,  Everyone's a Little Racist. And it's true. But for as gut-bustingly, irreverently funny as this show is, there is still a message of kindness through awareness tucked in there to tie it all up. 

Click Here 

*Photography by Jim Cox

Cast

Trekkie Monster/Newcomer - Miguel Arballo

Christmas Eve - Christine Michele

Gary Coleman - Alisha Bates

Lucy The Slut/Mrs. T - Jana Giboney

Brian - Steve Giboney

Kate Monster - Phylicia Mason

Bad Idea Bear/Second Hand - Kelly McDaniel

Rod - Samuel Moffatt

Nicky/Bad Idea Bear - Joseph Portoles

Princeton -Patrick Wallace

Production

Director: James Owens

Musical Director: Stephen Hulsey

Executive Producer: Gary Powers

Technicals:

Lighting design: Mariah Pryor

Set Design: Steve Giboney

Sound Design: Kelly Mcguire

Production Stage Manager: Gustavo Sanchez

Puppets created by Laura Stearns

Sound Tech: Alex Danson

Costume Designer: Emma Bibo

Projection design: Nate Cox




RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens Februar Photo
World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2

The world premiere of 'The Cancellation of Lauren Fein' by Christopher Demos-Brown opens on February 2 at Palm Beach Dramaworks. This ripped-from-the-headlines play explores the consequences of cancel culture.

2
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March Photo
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March

A philosopher once posited that “God is everywhere: sometimes you can even find him in church.” In playwright Samuel D. Hunter’s “must-see heartbreaker of a play” (The New York Times), A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD, Divine compassion is found in a work-a-day back office in Idaho near the Canadian border where two broken men “find what connects us all and Holiness in humanity” (The Observer). 

3
Previews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural Center Photo
Previews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Deserted Films returns to the Historic Camelot Theatre (at the Palm Springs Cultural Center) Jan 21 - Feb 25 for a fun, winter-themed film series on the big screen culminating in a special screening of Dr. Zhivago (1965)… the first film to screen at the Camelot when it opened!  

4
The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts to Present Collaboration with UK-based Theatre Photo
The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts to Present Collaboration with UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café

The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts presents a collaboration with UK-based theatre company Stan's Café. Experience the internationally-acclaimed performance installation 'Of All The People in All The World' at a Celebratory Reception on February 13.

From This Author - Kay Kudukis

Former lead singer in a disco cover band turned Gaslight girl, turned actress, turned author of two produced, and wildly unacclaimed plays, and one likely-unseen teleplay, Kay Kudukis is a pragmatic o... Kay Kudukis">(read more about this author)

Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage CompanyReview: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In MarchA CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March
Previews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural CenterPreviews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural Center
Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage CompanyPreviews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company

Videos

Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway Video
Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS
Mid-Century Moderns in Palm Springs Mid-Century Moderns
Revolution Stage Company (1/19-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You