Previews: SUMMER CABARET SERIES Heats Up The Summer At Coachella Valley Repertory

COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY continues its 2023 SUMMER CABARET SERIES with more stellar entertainment. All performances are in the relaxed, casual, CVRep setting every Thursday July 12 through August 24.

Each performer is a captivating storyteller, using music, personal experiences, and passions to take audiences on memorable journeys. The series continues with the brilliant FLAMENCO COMPANY MIGUEL BERNAL (July 13), MAXIMO MARCUSO, TENOR OF THE AMERICAS (July 20), award-winning vocalist and Broadway star Christia Mantzke (July 27), incomparable Broadway and concert artist Lisa Vroman (August 10), Britain’s West End sensational leading man Mark Evans (August 17) and artists from CVRep’s acclaimed production of Once who have joined their considerable individual talents into the HEALTHY HEART TRIO: Molly Coyne, TREVOR LINDLEY CRAFT and Eileen Doan (August 24).

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $45. They may be ordered online at Click Here, by calling (760) 296-2966, ext. 201, or at the CVRep box office located at 68510 East Palm Canyon Dr., Cathedral City. Special packages will be available. Box office hours are Monday-Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. In order to better serve audiences, patrons requesting accessibility assistance are encouraged to contact the box office at least 24 hours prior to their ticketed performance. Artists, show titles and dates are subject to change.

FLAMENCO COMPANY MIGUEL BERNAL │ July 13, 2023

Bernal is passionate about preserving and performing the glorious and authentic tradition of dance in Spain. In their magnificent classic flamenco costumes and dancing to the raw flamenco music, Bernal’s company performs this revered art with heat, passion, and seduction. Bernal started his professional dance career as a child, performing for many Latin and Hollywood celebrities. He studied classical and flamenco dance with renowned artists in Spain, Mexico City and Los Angeles. In the US he was a featured performer of the Jose Greco and Nana Lorca Dance Company. Bernal’s performances are otherworldly. “Who could not be entranced by the passionate dancing of Miguel Bernal?” – LA Weekly

MAXIMO MARCUSO │July 20, 2023

Internationally acclaimed tenor Maximo Marcusothrills audiences with his beautiful and diverse repertoire of operatic arias, classical crossovers, Broadway standards and contemporary favorites. His recent engagements include European venues in Berlin, Frankfurt and Rome, as well as in New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlantic City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Ensemble, Santa Monica and Nevada symphonies, Pasadena Symphony and Pops Orchestra, the Golden State Pops Orchestra Hollywood Ensemble Opera and, for several years, the Crystal Cathedral Hour of Power Philharmonic. To learn more about Maximo Marcuso, visit his website: Maximo Marcuso.com.

Christia Mantzke │ July 27, 2023

In this exclusive one-night event, Broadway performer and Billboard Award-winning EMI recording artist Christia Mantzke sings some of her favorite songs from productions over her past thirty years as an entertainer. She will share vocal snapshots of her theatrical career, along with stories from the road. With songs like “Proud Mary,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” the audience will be taping their feet, singing, laughing, and, perhaps,shedding a few tears as they join her along this musical walk down memory lane. Critics have raved, Mantzke can “sing notes that have yet to be invented,” and hailed her as “a sheer pleasure to watch.”

Glenn Rosenblum continues his survey of musical theatre with a second installment of BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS with Glenn Rosenblum. A captivating storyteller with an encyclopedic knowledge of Broadway history will be joined by Alix Korey, Leslie Stevens and David Engel.

LESLIE STEVENS │August 3, 2023

Performer, choreographer, writer and teacher, Stevens created the role of Anne in La Cage Aux Folles, appeared in Victor/Victoria with Julie Andrews, and was Ariel in the US premiere of Grumpy Old Men. She has appeared from coast to coast, especially loving the roles of Roxie in Chicago, Diana in Lend Me A Tenor, Masha in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Lola in Damn Yankees, Sally Slaton in Parade and Cinderella’s Stepmother in Into The Woods. Stevens was a soloist for Hubbard Street Dance and for LA Opera. She choreographed the LA Phil’s production of Nixon in China at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and for Into The Woods, Side Show, The Full Monty (LADCC Nomination), Hello, Dolly!,Oklahoma! and Sunday In The Park With George.

David Engel │ August 3, 2023

David Engel has performed all over the world and has appeared in numerous Broadway productions, including Putting It Together, Seussical: The Musical, and originated the role of Hanna from Hamburg in the original 1983 Tony Award winning production of La Cage Aux Folles. He created the role of Smudge in the original New York and London-West End productions of Forever Plaid and Plaid Tidings, and in Forever Plaid: The Movie. He has won the LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award six times. Engel has also starred in Crazy For You, Singin’ In The Rain, The Addams Family, White Christmas, The Full Monty and many others.

Lisa Vroman │August 10, 2023

She is incomparable. Lisa Vroman is a star of Broadway and opera stages, in concert halls and grand celebrations around the world. Her voice is “crystal clear and beautiful.“ Lisa Vroman made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Aspects of Love. She also starred on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco as Christine Daaé in his The Phantom of the Opera, garnering theater critics’ awards for her portrayal. Vroman also holds the distinction of being the first to play both Fantine and Cosette in Les Misérables. One critic wrote, “Vroman has a voice that’s more ballsy than an angel, but with such unimaginable suppleness, fluidity and range that time stops when she opens her mouth.”

Mark Evans │August 17, 2023

Evans is a renowned actor, singer and dancer with a large variety of Broadway and West End credits to his name, including lead roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Titanique, Ghost The Musical, Oklahoma!, The Rocky Horror Show, High School Musical, I Married An Angel, Me And My Girl, Mary Poppins, Singin’ In The Rain, Finian’s Rainbow, Spamalot, and many more. Evans released his debut album, The Journey Home – Deluxe edition, in the fall of 2012. He co-authored the book, Secrets Of Stage Success, with his Wicked co-star,Louise Dearman. He will perform HIDE & SEEK, an hilarious and touching true story written, produced and performed by Evans, and dedicated to anyone who seeks to bring their authentic self to the surface.

HEART HEALTHY │ August 24, 2023

A fresh, fun evening guaranteed. Hearth Healthy is a collection of original songs detailing young and changing love, self-rediscovery, the exiting of one’s youth. Coachella Valley Repertory proudly presents these three stellar young artists who were standouts in this past season’s production of Once. They were cheered by audiences and praised by critics. They are a discovery! CVRep brings them back to close the 2023 Summer Cabaret Series.

Molly Coyne - Critics singled out Molly Coyne for her performances at CVRep in last season’s Once. has performed Off-Broadway and in many regional theaters. In addition to Once, she has appeared in The Wizard of Oz (Alliance Theatre), My Fair Lady (GA Ensemble Theatre), and The Fantasticks (Florida Repertory Theatre). She appeared in the film Safe Space (2023), and can be seen in commercials for Petco, Heinz, and WorkingNotWorking.com.

Eileen Doan (she/him) is an Asian-American singer-songwriter and actor. She has performed original music on stages throughout the Midwest and East Coast. Acting credits include Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon (Lookingglass Theatre Company), The Great Leap (Hangar Theater, Portland Stage), Cambodian Rock Band (Victory Gardens Theatre, City Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre), Describe TheNight (Steppenwolf Theatre Company). TV: Night Sky (Amazon). Find her on all music platforms as Eileen Doan.eileendoan.com|@eileeneileend

TREVOR LINDLEY CRAFT was featured in a National Tour of Once prior to his performances with CVRep. He has performed in productions at Fulton Theater, in Great Comet of 1812 at and in Constellations. FindCraft on Instagram @craft.trevor and on SoundCloud @TrevorLindleyCraft.