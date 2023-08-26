Palm Canyon Theatre to Open Its 27th Season With Lerner and Lowe's BRIGADOON

The Magic Of BRIGADOON Rises From The Mist Beginning September 15 At Palm Canyon Theatre

By: Aug. 26, 2023

Palm Canyon Theatre to Open Its 27th Season With Lerner and Lowe's BRIGADOON

From the creators of My Fair Lady and Camelot comes a musical tale of a mythical and magical village located in the Scottish Highlands. Americans Jeff and Tommy, while on a hunting trip, stumble upon the town of Brigadoon, which they discover comes alive only once every 100 years. After falling for Fiona, a local woman, Tommy must choose between returning to the life he knows or giving up on the outside world and taking a chance on love in this mysterious place.

Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of this classic musical features Paul Grant as Tommy Albright. Grant performed as Charlie Dalrymple in a national tour of Brigadoon directed by Rob Marshal. Se Layne plays Fiona MacLaren, and Luke Rainey performs as Jeff Douglass. Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of Brigadoon features 41 talented local performers including Derik Shopinski, Sheldon Safir, Brandy Valentine, Peter Mins, Lawrence Todd, Dani Jara, LT Cousineau, Donald Kelley, Frank Catale, David Brooks, Terry Huber and Alison Logan (dance captain).

The show, which was first produced on Broadway in 1947, features a memorable score that includes such standards as “Almost Like Being in Love,” “The Heather on the Hill,” “Come to Me, Bend to Me,” and “There But For You Go I.”

The show is directed by Michael Pacas and choreographed and costumed by Shopinski. The musical director is Jaci Davis with set design by Richard Marlow.

Brigadoon runs Sept. 15-24. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $38 for adults; $34 for seniors; $17 for students. Group discounts are available.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at Click Here. Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 




