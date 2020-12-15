Palm Canyon Theatre Presents A Streaming Holiday Concert SOUNDS OF THE SEASON: AT HOME EDITION

Palm Canyon Theatre will present a special holiday concert fundraiser, Sounds of the Season: At Home Edition, with about 30 performers including many favorite company members, talented youth and some special guests. Among the headliners performing holiday favorites from their homes are Mark Almy, Se Layne, Paul Grant, Ryan Holmes, Brent Schindele and Anthony Nannini. All performers are donating their talents to benefit Palm Canyon Theatre, which is the oldest live stage production company in the Coachella Valley.

The TWO DAY streaming event will get people in the holiday spirit as talented vocalists perform many beloved holiday favorites and some fun, unconventional seasonal tunes. Because each performer submitted their own video, the segments range from traditional to outrageous. Each song will be a new "favorite" for the "at-home" audience, who can watch the program at their leisure - and even more than once - over a two-day period from December 22-23, 2020.

Additional performers include: Morgana Corelli, Michael Pacas, Suzie Thomas Wourms, Kellee McQuinn, Terry Huber, Nicholas Sloan, Jamie Walker-Sloan, Ron Coronado, Michele Davis, and Laurie Holmes. Because of the "at-home" format, some performers are from outside the valley, including Jovi Olivas, from San Diego, Jenn Paulk from Florida, and Nicole Tillman, from New Jersey. Young performers include Everett Nickolopoulos, Makayla and Logan Smith, AJ Fernandez, Fabrizio Ibanez, Matthew Pichler and Isabella Morrison, Ben and Gracie Van Dijk, and Grace Carey. The show will be hosted by Derik Shopinski and Virginia Sulick, with direction by Derik Shopinski and post production by Anthony Nannini.

Tickets for this streaming show are only $25 and are available for TWO DAYS ONLY on Showtix4U.com, which is also the platform to view the recorded production! Sounds of the Season: At Home Edition is available for streaming for the 48-hour period between 12 a.m. on December 22 through 11:59 p.m. on December 23. Purchase at: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44129

The nonprofit theatre has been dark since March, and is relying greatly on the generosity of donors and grant support through the pandemic. For more information about Palm Canyon Theatre go to https://www.facebook.com/ThePalmCanyonTheatre or www.PalmCanyonTheatre.org.