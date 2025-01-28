OLIVER! and HAIRSPRAY Announced For 2025 Season In Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Desert Theatricals has cast Oliver! and Hairspray at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre featuring local actors and others from LA, Orange, and Riverside County as well as Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The Broadway Series! will return featuring professional actors and live orchestra all under the award-winning artistic direction of Ray Limon and Joshua Carr.

This spring's lineup includes the classic family favorite "OLIVER!" (March 7-9) and the crowd-pleasing smash hit musical "HAIRSPRAY" (Apr 11-13). "THE ADDAMS FAMILY" will round out the season October 24-26, 2025

Oliver! featured is local young actor Samuel Rekuc as Oliver from Mountain Center. Other principals include Michael Tapley (Fagin - La Quinta), Robert Hoyt (Mr. Bumble - Rancho Cucamonga), Julie Schwaben (Widow Corney - Murrietta), Xavier Brown (Dodger - Cathedral City), Joanne Moser (Mrs. Sowerberry - Palm Desert), Jason Mannino (Mr. Sowerberry - Cathedral City), and Don Savage (Mr. Brownlow - Palm Desert) along with a cast of 28 others and a 14 piece, live orchestra.

General admission and single show table reservations are available. Go to www.desert-theatricals.com for the full line up, dates and ticketing options. Seating is limited.

