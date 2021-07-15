McCallum Theatre Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for All Attendees for 2021-2022 Season

The Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of the McCallum Theatre have voted unanimously at a special meeting to enact a requirement that all persons attending performances for the 2021-2022 Grand Reopening Season will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to gain admittance to the Theatre.

The McCallum Theatre will require all patrons, artists, volunteers, staff, sponsors, media, and vendors to show valid proof of full vaccination in order to enter the Theatre. At this point, required proof is photo identification and a valid COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

"This is a Board initiative. Every member of our Board of Trustees is in full agreement that the safety and health of all visitors to the McCallum Theatre is our primary responsibility," said Harold Matzner, Chairman of the McCallum Board of Trustees. "There is nothing more important than the well-being of our audiences, artists, volunteers and staff. This policy reflects our commitment to making the McCallum a safe space for everyone. When you sit down in your seat you will not have to worry about who is sitting next to you. That person will be fully vaccinated or they will not be there."

Specific details on implementation of the policy are being worked on by Jamie Grant, President & CEO and McCallum management at this time and will be communicated broadly as the new season gets closer. A full refund will be issued to current ticket-buyers for shows in the 2021-22 season for those unable to comply with the policy. The Theatre's plan is to simply reverse credit card charges expeditiously.

McCallum leadership has an ongoing dialogue with its colleagues at the BNP Paribas Open who will be instituting a similar policy at its October tournament. "They have promised to share procedures and best practices with us," said Matzner. "That will be very useful as the Theatre develops its vaccination requirement policy and implementation."

The McCallum is also collaborating with Eisenhower Health for both onsite testing and vaccinations. Matzner said that Eisenhower's support has been invaluable.

"I applaud the courageous and thoughtful leaders on the Board of Trustees for creating and unanimously supporting this initiative" said Grant. "I am so proud to work for an organization that always puts people first. From the moment that I arrived, the Board has ensured that we have all of the necessary resources to make the Theatre not only be safe, but feel safe. We have an exciting season in store and we cannot wait to see full houses of theatergoers night after night at the Valley's premier performing arts venue."

https://www.mccallumtheatre.com/