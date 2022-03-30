Leslie Tinnaro and Joel Baker Pay Tribute To The Carpenters

Palm Springs area singer and actress Leslie Tinnaro and pianist and singer Joel Baker will perform a celebration of the music of Karen & Richard Carpenter.

Leslie is one of the desert's most acclaimed singers and joined by the equally acclaimed Musical Director Joel Baker. Both Leslie and Joel have performed multiple times for the Cabaret On Sundays Series, now in it's 12th year. The series presented by local singer and producer Les Michaels says, "they have performed this show several times in the desert and it always draws a big audience."

Showtime on Sunday, April 3rd is 3 PM at the Arthur Newman Theater located in the Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert, CA. Tickets are $15 cash only at the door that opens at 2 PM.