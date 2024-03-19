Feature: ARTSWORKS: THEATRE FEST 2024 Announced At Desert Theatreworks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Desert TheatreWorks has announced its first inaugural Theatre Fest, taking place from May 3rd to May 5th, 2024. This three-day extravaganza promises to captivate audiences with a diverse lineup of theatrical experiences, ranging from heart-pounding dramas to toe-tapping musical numbers.

May 3rd: SHORT AND SWEET: AN EVENING OF ONE ACT PLAYS May 3rd, audiences will be treated to "Short and Sweet: An Evening of One Act Plays," featuring four captivating performances. Experience the heart-pounding intensity of Laura Jacqmin's "Airborne," followed by the whimsical wonder of Marco Ramirez's "Chester, Who Painted The World Purple." Then, buckle up for riotous laughter with Ian McWethy's "Appropriate Audience Behavior," and brace yourself for the wild ride of Tess Barker's "Showdown at Palm Tree Pines." Don't miss this unforgettable evening of diverse and captivating storytelling.

May 4th: Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN: AN INTERACTIVE STAGED READING Embark on a journey through time with Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Our Town: An Interactive Staged Reading," on May 4th. Immerse yourself in the intimate atmosphere of this unique theatrical experience as the lines between audience and actors blur, inviting you to become an integral part of Grover's Corners' rich tapestry of life. Join us for a night of unforgettable storytelling that will touch your heart and leave you pondering the profound meaning of life.

May 5th: CURTAIN CALL CABARET: DTW SINGS BROADWAY On May 5th, DTW invites you to join us for "Curtain Call Cabaret: DTW Sings Broadway," a thrilling musical journey through the heart of Broadway. Our talented DTW actors will take center stage to deliver show-stopping performances of the greatest hits from the stage. From beloved classics to modern showstoppers, each song brings to life the drama, passion, and excitement of the theater. Don't miss your chance to be swept away by the extraordinary talent and infectious energy of DTW's finest performers

Lance Phillips, Artistic Director, shared his enthusiasm: "The launch of DTW's first-ever ArtsWorks Theatre Festival marks an exciting milestone for us. This festival not only offers unique performance opportunities without the requirement for line memorization but also ensures a more relaxed rehearsal and performance timetable. Additionally, it serves as a platform for showcasing seldom-performed new plays. Spanning three days, the festival promises a variety of experiences, inviting attendees to enjoy any or all of the events on offer."

PERFORMANCES:

Indio Performing Arts Center

45175 Fargo Street

Indio, CA 92201

SHOWTIMES:

Friday May 3rd, 2024- 7:30pm

Saturday May 4th, 2024- 2:00pm or 7:30pm

Sunday May 5th, 2024- 2:00pm

TICKETS:

Tickets are available for purchase online at dtworks.org or by visiting the box office at the Indio Performing Arts Center. Don't miss your chance to experience this fun packed, 3 day Festival! Pricing: $25/ticket or save with our 3-day pass for $60!