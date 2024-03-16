Feature: 2024-25 SEASON ANNOUNCED at Desert Theatreworks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Desert TheatreWorks has announced its highly anticipated lineup for the 2024-2025 season, promising to captivate audiences with a diverse selection of productions that promise to entertain, inspire, and provoke thought!

Kicking off the season with a splash, Desert TheatreWorks presents "The Wild Women of Winedale," a hilarious and heartwarming comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. Follow the delightful escapades of three women who reunite to tackle life's challenges with humor and resilience.

Continuing the momentum, Desert TheatreWorks invites audiences to experience the magic of "Jersey Boys," the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical that chronicles the rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring hit songs like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," this electrifying production is sure to have audiences dancing in their seats.

For a dose of holiday cheer, join Desert TheatreWorks for "Nuncrackers," a hilarious and heartwarming musical comedy that puts a festive twist on the beloved Nunsense series. Filled with laughter, joy, and plenty of holiday spirit, this production promises to spread warmth and merriment to all who attend.

In the new year, Desert TheatreWorks presents "Legally Blonde the Musical," based on the beloved film and featuring music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin. Follow the journey of Elle Woods as she defies expectations and discovers the power of staying true to oneself in this uplifting and empowering musical extravaganza.

Next up, prepare for laughter and camaraderie as Desert TheatreWorks presents "The Odd Couple (Female Version)"! Neil Simon's timeless comedy gets a fresh twist with a gender-flipped adaptation, following the hilarious antics of mismatched roommates Olive Madison and Florence Unger. Set in New York City, this reimagined classic promises uproarious humor, heartwarming moments, and a stellar cast.

Prepare to be dazzled by "Tootsie," the uproarious musical adaptation of the beloved 1982 film. With a sensational score by David Yazbek and a hilarious book by Robert Horn, this production follows the misadventures of struggling actor Michael Dorsey as he navigates the complexities of love, identity, and stardom.

Rounding out the season, Desert TheatreWorks presents a powerful and poignant production of "The Diary of Anne Frank," Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett's timeless adaptation of Anne Frank's remarkable diary. Experience the courage, resilience, and humanity of one of history's most enduring figures in this unforgettable theatrical masterpiece.

Lance Phillips (DTW Artistic Director) says "We are thrilled to unveil an eclectic lineup of performances for the 2024-25 season. Each year, our goal remains the same: to offer fresh perspectives on timeless classics, intimate boutique productions, lesser-known gems in the world of musical theater, and grand Broadway spectacles. Our commitment to raising the bar with each passing season remains unwavering, and this year is no different."

Tickets are available for purchase by phone at online at dtworks.org, calling 760-980-1455, or by visiting the box office on show days at the Indio Performing Arts Center.