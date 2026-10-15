DUCK POND to Make McCallum Theatre Debut
Created by Yaron Lifschitz, the production features costumes by Libby McDonnell and music by Jethro Woodward.
Circa, a world renowned contemporary performing arts company, is bringing Duck Pond, a reimaging of the world's most romantic ballet, Swan Lake, to the McCallum Theater in Palm Desert, CA for two performances on Saturday, October 24 at 2 and 6 p.m., marking the production's first Southern California performance. Duck Pond reimagines the classic ballet as a circus spectacular, full of Circa's signature physicality, cheeky humor and contagious modern energy that has enchanted global audiences for years.
Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz ('the Caravaggio of contemporary circus') with ten members of the internationally acclaimed Circa ensemble, Duck Pond is one of Circa's most ambitious works to date with haute couture costumes courtesy of Libby McDonnell, music by Jethro Woodward (with hints of Tchaikovsky) and lighting from Alexander Berlage. Duck Pond had its world premiere in Brisbane, Australia, in July, 2023, and has since toured the world.
'We create a circus that is deeply thrilling and thrillingly deep. If you love ballet, circus, theatre, storytelling, fairy tales, great acrobatics, this is the show you want to be at,' said Lifschitz. 'Duck Pond opens another door. It's generous and ridiculous and beautiful and comes with feathers! I hope people laugh, and I hope at some point, they forget the apparatus and believe somebody really can fly. I hope children gasp and adults remember what it felt like to gasp."
Founded in 2004, Circa has since established itself as one of the world's great performing arts companies. Based in Brisbane, Australia, Circa consistently tours the world captivating audiences in over 45 countries and reaching more than two million people. Their award-winning performances have earned standing ovations, rave reviews and sold-out shows across six continents. Under the visionary leadership of Yaron Lifschitz, and in collaboration with their extraordinary ensemble of circus artists, they craft a diverse array of productions that constitute 'a revolution in the spectacle of circus' (Les Echos).
Each year Circa tours their shows across the world and premiere multiple new creations. They are a staple at prestigious festivals and venues in New York, London, Berlin and Montreal as well as throughout Queensland and across Australia. The company's extensive engagement programs, including Circa Academy, Circability and Circa Cairns (a First Nations-led circus initiative) provide access, participation and professional development outcomes. They have delivered major projects including the Creative Lead on the Commonwealth Games Festival 2018 and managing Artour for the Queensland Government.
Circa is represented by Moon Artists Management. Circa acknowledges the assistance of the Australian Government through Creative Australia, its principal arts investment and advisory body and the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.
For more information and tickets for Duck Pond, please visit McCallum Theater.
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