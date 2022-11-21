Coachella Valley Repertory Presents Tony Award Best Musical FUN HOME

Broadway veterans, Leslie Tinaro (EVITA, MY FAIR LADY), Kristen Howe (ANNIE, JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT), and Victor Wallace (MAMMA MIA!) will star in the five-time Tony© Award-winning musical FUN HOME by Lisa Horn and Jeanine Tesori, at Coachella Valley Repertory.

FUN HOME, the second show in the 2022-2023 Season at CVRep, and received the Tonys' top three awards: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Fun Home, the book, is Alison Bechdel's autobiographical graphic memoir that uncovers secrets through three different ages in her life.

FUN HOME isn't just a coming of age or coming out story, but one that sets out to unravel the many mysteries of childhood that everyone can identify with. It's a moving journey of acceptance in a wholly original American musical. The NY Times review said, "[FUN HOME's] universality comes from its awareness of how we never fully know even those closest to us, and of the undercurrent of grown-up secrets.

Performances of FUN HOME are Tuesdays through Sundays, December 6-10 and December 12-18. Curtain time for evening performances Wednesdays through Saturdays is 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Free Talkback Thursdays are held after every Thursday performance, offering audience members the opportunity to discuss the plays with the directors and casts.

Single tickets for FUN HOME are on sale now. Single tickets to FUN HOME are $58, $63 and $73. Tickets are also available for DIRTY BLONDE, ONCE, and HAND TO GOD. They may be ordered online at www.cvrep.org, by calling (760) 296-2966, ext. 115, or at the CVRep box office located at 68510 East Palm Canyon Dr., Cathedral City. Box office hours are Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Group tickets are available and can be arranged by calling the box office. In order to better serve audiences, patrons requesting accessibility assistance are encouraged to contact the box office at least 24 hours prior to their ticketed performance.

No one wants another cancelled performance due to COVID. In order to keep patrons, the CVRep staff and crew, and the cast members who are performing in front of a live audience, masks will be required for all in attendance. Complimentary masks will be available at the theater entrances. Thank you for understanding.

Alison Bechdel is an American author who wrote and illustrated the cartoonist graphic memoir Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic that chronicles her childhood and the years before and after her father's suicide.

Alison was originally known for the long-running comic strip Dykes to Watch Out For. She gained critical and commercial success with the book, Fun Home. The subsequent musical adaptation won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2015. Bechdel has also released a second graphic memoir titled Are You My Mother? She was a 2014 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award. Her third book is another memoir called The Secret to Superhuman Strength.