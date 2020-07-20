Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Coachella Valley Rep Announces July Theatre Thursday Performances

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  
Coachella Valley Rep Announces July Theatre Thursday Performances

Coachella Valley Rep has announced its upcoming July Theatre Thursday performances!

"Celebrate a Broadway Christmas in July"

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Join Glenn Rosenblum as he explores Broadway and some Hollywood Musicals with Holiday Themes! Annie, She Loves Me, Promises, Promises are just a few of the Broadway Musicals we'll explore. What a fun way to celebrate the season, with insight, video clips, photos and maybe even a Virtual holiday sing-a-long. Did you know there was a Broadway Musical of Miracle on 34th Street in the 1960s called Here's Love, or that Holiday standard "We Need a Little Christmas" is from a Broadway Musical!?

The company will also present an additional performance on Thursday, July 30, 2020 that is TBA.

Learn more at https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/july-theatre-thursday-performances-from-coachella-valley-repertory-cvrep/.



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
  • QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
  • QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
  • QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!