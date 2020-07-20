Coachella Valley Rep Announces July Theatre Thursday Performances

Coachella Valley Rep has announced its upcoming July Theatre Thursday performances!

"Celebrate a Broadway Christmas in July"

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Join Glenn Rosenblum as he explores Broadway and some Hollywood Musicals with Holiday Themes! Annie, She Loves Me, Promises, Promises are just a few of the Broadway Musicals we'll explore. What a fun way to celebrate the season, with insight, video clips, photos and maybe even a Virtual holiday sing-a-long. Did you know there was a Broadway Musical of Miracle on 34th Street in the 1960s called Here's Love, or that Holiday standard "We Need a Little Christmas" is from a Broadway Musical!?

The company will also present an additional performance on Thursday, July 30, 2020 that is TBA.

Learn more at https://www.palmspringslife.com/events/july-theatre-thursday-performances-from-coachella-valley-repertory-cvrep/.

