Cast Set for Allen & Gray's THE FROG'S PRINCESS at Old Town Temecula Theater

The performance will take place on February 8th at 7:30p.m

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Award winning musical theater writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray have revealed the cast for the upcoming staged reading of their newest musical, The Frog's Princess.  

The Frog’s Princess tells the story of a seemingly ordinary girl who goes on a musical journey through the mysterious and magical swamplands to help a prince, now turned frog, find the cure to turn himself back into a human. But she discovers that her roots go much deeper than she ever knew.   
 

The cast includes actors Aja Downing (TJlovesSally4eva, Jack NY) as Princess Sabine, Chase Lowary (Bottle Shock! The Musical, CCAE Theatricals) as Prince Olivier, Bryan Barbarin (Parade, Cygnet Theatre) as the evil Senator Columbus, Eboni Muse (The Wiz, Teatro San Diego) and Carjanae Evans (Miss You Like Hell, Patio Playhouse) as narrators Madame Marie and Sistah, Meagan Flint (Freedom Riders, NYMF) and Charlie Gange (Mixtape, Lambs Players Theater) as twins Trudy and Rudy, and Nathan Nonhof (Black Séance, La Jolla Playhouse) as Alexander and Voodoo Doll Eddie.

THE FROG’S PRINCESS is directed by Richard Allen with musical direction by Ahmed Alabaca.

 The performance will be held at Old Town Temecula Theater, in Temecula, CA on February 8th at 7:30p.m in celebration of Black History Month. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

 




