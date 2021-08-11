Desert Theatreworks Announces its 2021-22 Season

Desert TheatreWorks (DTW) has announced its 2021-2022 season and invites interested actors, singers and dancers to audition. There will be four musicals (two of which will feature live bands) and three plays. Artistic Director Lance Phillips has chosen programs that he describes as "upbeat, fun, and an escape to a happy place."

The season will premiere with a show that had opened to rave reviews when the theatre closed on March 14, 2020 because of the pandemic: Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS, which will run from October 8th through the 31st, 2021. The other offerings are:

MURDER AT THE Howard Johnson'S, by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick (November 5-21, 2020). A woman, her husband, and her lover unsuccessfully hatch hilarious murder schemes at a Howard Johnson's motel. Rated PG-13

WINTER WONDERETTES Roger Bean (December 3-23, 2021). Featuring a live band and classic holiday pop hits from the 50's and 60's, this seasonal celebration finds the 60's girl group "The Wonderettes" entertaining at the annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the women use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party. Rated G

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE, by Ted Swindley (January 7-February 6, 2022). Featuring a live band and the music of Patsy Cline, this show is based on the true story of one wild night in 1961 Houston, when single mom Louise Seger became fast friends with her idol, Patsy Cline. Rated PG

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES, by Neil Simon (February 11-March 13, 2022). One of Neil Simon's heartfelt comedic gems. Herb Tucker is a struggling Hollywood screenwriter suffering from writer's block. To make matters worse, his forgotten past just showed up on his doorstep in the form of Libby, the young teenage daughter he abandoned, along with her mother and brother, years earlier. Rated PG-13

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken (March 18-April 10, 2022). A deviously delicious musical send-up of '50s B movies, this show about a geeky florist shop worker who secretly harbors a man-eating plant has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for more than thirty years. Rated PG-13

Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER, by Todd Kreidler (April 22-May 8, 2022). Based on the screenplay Guess Who's Coming to Dinner by William Rose, this play examines the problems that arise when a young White woman visits her home in 1967 San Francisco with her Black fiancé. Rated PG

If you would like more information about the upcoming season, please contact Katrina Dixon at 760-647-3727 or katrina@dtworks.org.

The KidsWorks and ArtWorks programs will also resume operations, with performances consisting of:

KIDSWORKS PERFORMANCE WORKSHOP (May 14-15, 2022) DTW's Kidsworks, featuring performers between ages eight and eighteen, will perform their annual, 60-minute musical theatre workshop show. Rated G

ARTWORKS CONTEMPORARY PLAY FESTIVAL (May 21-22, 2022) Join DTW's Artworks for a weekend of contemporary play readings and one act plays. Buy a pass, see a few, or see them all. Recommended for Mature Audiences

To audition for roles in any of DTW's mainstage productions, fill out the online form that can be accessed through the Web site, at www.DTWorks.org. If you are right for a particular role, you will be contacted directly by the Artistic Director within a few weeks with audition/casting information. Please note that submission of the form does not guarantee you will be contacted for an audition or cast in a requested role.

All DTW participants will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 before rehearsals begin. If you have specific questions about auditions, please ask in the box at the bottom of the online form.

Box Office (760) 980-1455

Box Office Hours:

Tuesday- Friday

10am - 4pm

www.dtworks.org

