Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Ottawa!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Theatre Collingwood Announces Their 40th Anniversary Year Programming For 2024 Photo 1 Theatre Collingwood Announces Their 40th Anniversary Year Programming For 2024
National Arts Centre Orchestra Will Give Canadian Premiere of Major Work By Gity Razaz Nex Photo 2 National Arts Centre Orchestra Will Give Canadian Premiere of Major Work By Gity Razaz Next Month

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Laura AndersonMATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carolyn BruceMATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Dance Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Barbara Lacelle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Stavros Sakiadis - THE NOBLE PURSUIT - Ottawa Little Theatre

Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kevin Colwell and Lucas Colwell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Phillip Konopka - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical
FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Rylie Hillier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Arinea Hermans - MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre

Best Play
MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bonnie Selleck - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Peter MillerMATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Nathalie Petherick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Billie Nell - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company



RELATED STORIES

1
National Arts Centre Orchestra Will Give Canadian Premiere of Major Work By Gity Razaz Nex Photo
National Arts Centre Orchestra Will Give Canadian Premiere of Major Work By Gity Razaz Next Month

Composer Gity Razaz's major new orchestral work, Methuselah (In Chains of Time) will have its Canadian premiere in performances by the National Arts Centre Orchestra conducted by Alexander Shelley on February 7 and 8, 2024 at 8pm at National Arts Centre's Southam Hall (1 Elgin Street, Ottawa).

2
Theatre Collingwood Announces Their 40th Anniversary Year Programming For 2024 Photo
Theatre Collingwood Announces Their 40th Anniversary Year Programming For 2024

Theatre Collingwood announces their exciting collection of productions and events for their 40th anniversary year in 2024.

3
Review: Ottawa Musicals SLEEPING BEAUTY: AN ANNUAL PANTO at The Gladstone Theatre Photo
Review: Ottawa Musicals' SLEEPING BEAUTY: AN ANNUAL PANTO at The Gladstone Theatre

What did our critic think of SLEEPING BEAUTY - AN ANNUAL PANTO at The Gladstone Theatre?

4
Review: AINT TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Ottawas National Arts Cen Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Ottawa's National Arts Centre

What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at National Arts Centre?

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Ottawa SHOWS
Les Miserables in Ottawa Les Miserables
National Arts Centre (8/06-8/11)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Ottawa SIX (Boleyn Tour)
National Arts Centre (5/21-5/26)
Frozen in Ottawa Frozen
National Arts Centre (2/22-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You