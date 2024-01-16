Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Anderson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carolyn Bruce - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Dance Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Barbara Lacelle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Stavros Sakiadis - THE NOBLE PURSUIT - Ottawa Little Theatre

Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Colwell and Lucas Colwell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Phillip Konopka - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical

FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Rylie Hillier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Arinea Hermans - MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre

Best Play

MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bonnie Selleck - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Peter Miller - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nathalie Petherick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Billie Nell - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company