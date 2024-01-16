Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Ottawa!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Anderson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carolyn Bruce - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Barbara Lacelle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Stavros Sakiadis - THE NOBLE PURSUIT - Ottawa Little Theatre
Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kevin Colwell and Lucas Colwell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Phillip Konopka - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical
FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Rylie Hillier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Arinea Hermans - MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre
Best Play
MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR - Tweed & Company Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bonnie Selleck - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Peter Miller - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Nathalie Petherick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Billie Nell - FOREVER YOUNG: A GHETTO STORY - Great Canadian Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company
