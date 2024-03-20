Theatre Collingwood's 40th Anniversary Season Kicks-Off

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Collingwood is celebrating an impressive milestone in 2024, marking four decades in its journey from a volunteer-run summer theatre company to a year-round operation that presents professional live theatre performances, concerts and drama education programs in Collingwood and nearby communities.

In 1984, visionary Barbara Weider and her dedicated volunteer team identified the need for a professional theatre company in Collingwood. Today, Theatre Collingwood is a pillar of the community's cultural landscape. Barbara Weider's unwavering commitment to this community was evident, but it was her profound insight into the convergence of arts, entrepreneurship, and social impact that truly distinguished her as an exceptional community builder. Serving as the inaugural Director of Economic Development for Collingwood, Weider established the groundwork for a lasting legacy that continues to make a profound impact.

While many arts organizations, including Theatre Collingwood, are currently in a phase of rebuilding their audiences following the disruptions caused by Covid-19, the company remains optimistic about the future. This optimism is fueled by the resounding success witnessed at the beginning of the year, with every performance from January through March reaching full capacity, a clear testament to the unwavering support of their local audience base.

Furthermore, with the expansion of their Drama Education Program, Executive Director Erica Angus announced full enrollment in their adult performance and storytelling workshops, after-school theatre program and March Break drama camp for kids. This achievement underscores Theatre Collingwood's steadfast commitment to providing enriching experiences and nurturing a passion for the performing arts within the community.

On Tuesday, March 19th, the company hosted an engaging launch event at Fig & Feta's newly established downtown Collingwood location. Guests, including municipal leaders from Collingwood, The Blue Mountains and Clearview, local media representatives, donors, and community sponsors, came together to learn more about the 2024 Season's offerings. They were treated to a captivating live performance by Dean Hollin and John MacMurchy, who will co-star next month in the live presentation of "BRILLIANTLY BACHARACH!" This production celebrates the music and remarkable life story of the Grammy, Academy, and Emmy Award-winning composer. The show will have four performances between April 16th & 18th at the newly established John Saunders Centre in Collingwood.

Theatre Collingwood unveiled details of its Summer Theatre Season, highlighted by week-long runs at the Saunders Centre and by the 4th annual PORCHSIDE Festival, scheduled to run from July 10th through 31st. This unique festival offers one-hour outdoor performances set in the backyards of distinctive and historically rich homes throughout Collingwood, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

It's worth noting the gracious support of Bessie & Richard Lewis, proprietors of Fig & Feta, who are partners with Theatre Collingwood in their Dine & PLAY program that encourages theatre patrons to enjoy local food & beverage establishments before or after a show.

Theatre Collingwood's extraordinary journey through four decades has drawn audiences from near and far, owing to its versatility in staging shows across different venues. From the historic Meaford Hall to the intimate setting of Clarksburg's Marsh Street Centre, from event spaces at Blue Mountain Resort and the Georgian Bay Hotel to the rustic charm of the Great Northern Exhibition Fairgrounds, and not forgetting Collingwood's own Simcoe Street Theatre and the Gayety Theatre, the company has showcased its productions in diverse settings, maintaining a dynamic experience for theatergoers.

While spreading its artistic wings beyond Collingwood's borders, Theatre Collingwood has cultivated a devoted following from South Georgian Bay and beyond, drawing visitors from distant locales who are eager to experience the magic of live theatre in our vibrant community. However, the company has had to demonstrate their adaptability due to constraints in local performing spaces, which lack full accessibility for both audiences and artists, and insufficient seating capacity for their shows, which often draw 300 patrons or more per performance. Theatre Collingwood actively supports the Town of Collingwood's initiative to construct a fully equipped arts and entertainment centre, serving the diverse needs of local art creators, educators, and performers. Such a facility would not only enrich the cultural landscape of the community but also cater to the substantial tourism industry, providing visitors with immersive arts and culture experiences during their stays throughout the year.

The 40th Anniversary programming promises a fusion of art, music, and community engagement. Responding to audience preferences, Theatre Collingwood introduces a series of captivating shows infused with the magic of music.

Executive Director, Erica Angus expresses, "Get ready to immerse yourself in the talent of Canada's finest musicians and delve into intriguing narratives—all aimed at bringing insight and a touch of harmony to your life."

Theatre Collingwood 2024 Highlights:

Brilliantly Bacharach!

April 16th - 18th, 2024

Written and performed by Dean Hollin, featuring John MacMurchy, Sheri Weldon, and the band.

With a Song in My Heart - Leisa Way & Friends

May 7th - 10th, 2024

Written and produced by Leisa Way, featuring an ensemble of exceptional musicians.

How We Got to Jersey – A Tale of Two Frankies

June 11th - 14th, 2024

Starring Jeff Madden and Adrian Marchuk, with musical arrangements by Mark Camilleri.

The Porchside Festival

July 10th - 31st, 2024

Returning to various porches in and around Collingwood with 10 shows and 30 performances.

Disarming Venus

August 21st, 2024

Presented by Act 3 Theatre Collective in celebration of World Seniors Day.

Starry Night Celebration Event

October 5th, 2024

Craigleith Ski Club's NEW Depot Lodge.

An illuminating evening with delectable food and beverages, and an unforgettable performance by Juno Award-Winning R&B Artist, Sean Jones, of “Soul in the City” at Casa Loma.

John McDermott - A Season to Celebrate

November 23rd, 2024

A Christmas Panto for All Ages

December 8th - 21st, 2024

Theatre Collingwood

Theatre Collingwood is a registered charitable organization and a member of the Professional Association of Canadian Theatres (PACT). They appreciate the financial support provided by diverse community organizations and municipalities, as well as the backing from corporations and individuals who champion their endeavors.The 2024 Season is proudly sponsored by FRAM + SLOKKER of Collingwood Quay Condominiums. Other corporate sponsors include Royal LePage Locations North, Owen Craig Financial Solutions Inc., Beach Hearing, Huronia Alarms, Grant Thorton LLP, Katherine's Chateau and Rotary Club of Wasaga Beach. For tickets or more information, please call 705-445-2200 or visit www.theatrecollingwood.ca.