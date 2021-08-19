Sweetly Affordable Art Expo Breaks Barriers For Marginalized Creators

After an unplanned one-year hiatus, the Wall Candy Art Expo will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday September 11th and 12th 2021 from 11am-5pm both days, outdoors at Wesley Clover Parks.

This 'Sweetly Affordable' event is collaborating with artisan market organizers, Ottawa Artisans and Square Lemon, to bring increased opportunities to the creative community in Ottawa. Additionally, the sweetly affordable model ensure that the event is financially accessible for the broader community, by having free admission and free parking, and also by encouraging vendors to offer items for sale under $50, and to keep their pieces for all other works under $1k.

Wall Candy Art Expo is also launching their Breaking Barriers program this year, with the support of local businesses, Wallack's Art Supplies, and Shoebox Studio. This program is designed to create space for artists and artisans who may face a variety of obstacles in the art world, including participating in shows where they can sell their work. The program is meant for people who identify as POC, Black, Indigenous, 2sLGBTQIA+, or have a disability, or are facing financial challenges (ex. students).

Attendees of Wall Candy can expect to see approximately 100 artists and artists from in and around Ottawa. There will be a wide range of mediums and styles, including but not limited to: photography, watercolour, acrylic, oil, encaustic, resin, mixed media, jewelry, illustration, fabrics, and so much more. Taking place outdoors, at Wesley Clover Parks, there is ample space for visitors to walk around, shop, and take in an assortment of artistic creations.

The Wall Candy concept was originally initiated by Ottawa-based artist, Christina Lovisa, who is not only the Founder of this and other art-based initiatives in Ottawa, she has also designed art for Cirque du Soleil's MJ ONE boutique in Las Vegas, and displayed her encaustic artwork in Ottawa at both Orange Art Gallery and Alpha Art Gallery. She has partnered with local artist and entrepreneur, Andrea Elena, to organize and expand the Wall Candy Art Expo. Together, they work to create an expo that is community-conscious, and to champion for a spirit on inclusion, collaboration, and accessibility in the arts.