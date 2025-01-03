Review: Outerbridge Magic's MYSTERIES OF THE KEYHOLE HOUSE at Ottawa Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Isn't Ottawa magical at this time of year with all the glistening snow, twinkle lights, and vanishing acts? Yes, you heard that right. Ted and Marion Outerbridge, the duo behind Outerbridge Magic, are getting Ottawa's new year off to a magical start with their Mysteries of the Keyhole House at Ottawa Little Theatre.

Ted and Marion Outerbridge have a pretty impressive resume. Dubbed Canada's most successful professional magicians, they have performed across the globe, including at Hollywood's prestigious Magic Castle.

When the Outerbridges decided to move, Las Vegas seemed like the logical choice. Instead, Smiths Falls, Ontario, beckoned to them and, when they found the Keyhole House, they knew they had come home.

The Keyhole House is named for the keyhole shaped archway of the hundred-year old Victorian house. Once the Outerbridges moved in and began restoring it, they found various artefacts hidden throughout the house, like photographs, newspapers, and skeleton keys. The attic revealed creepy dolls and a dollhouse, as well as an eerily human-shaped stain on the wallpaper. They began to encounter strange occurrences in the night, like ghostly footsteps the Outerbridges believe belong to Agnes, a long-dead former resident.

While these incidents might have prompted some owners to sell the house (or have it exorcised), the Outerbridges used the house's history and their otherworldy experiences as inspiration for Mysteries of the Keyhole House. Ted Outerbridge uses narrative storytelling to set the scene for the illusions. Marion Outerbridge uses her background in professional dance to add choreography into the show which, combined with the lighting, smoke effects, and carefully selected music, gives the entire show a decidedly theatrical flair.

While you may have seen some of this magic performed before, like vanishing acts, prediction magic, and sleight of hand, this theatrical atmosphere of Mysteries of the Keyhole House is what makes this show stand out, such as during a simulated Victorian séance. Even Agnes, the Keyhole House's resident ghost, makes an appearance.

Even if you can discern how the illusions are done (during intermission, the audience was buzzing with speculation - myself included), they are so well executed that it is irrelevant. On top of that, Ted and Marion Outerbridge are so personable and down to earth that it just feels like you're hanging out with friendly neighbours who happen to do magic tricks. And, given that the Outerbridges and their Keyhole House are located in Smiths Falls - less than 100 km away from Ottawa - that's a fairly accurate assessment.

So, if you believe in magic, want to be dazzled, or are just in need of a good story, head over to The Ottawa Little Theatre for Outerbridge Magic's Mysteries of the Keyhole House on stage through January 5th. Despite the Gothic Victorian atmosphere of the show, the content is suitable for all ages. Click here for more information and click the link below to buy tickets before they disappear!

