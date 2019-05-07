Prismatic Arts Festival Announces 2019 Artists And Performances

The Prismatic Arts Festival, Canada's premier multi-arts festival to exclusively feature the work of Indigenous artists and artists of color, will be hosted, September 2019, in Halifax and Ottawa with an extensive line-up of performances, industry events and important new initiatives.

After over a decade of successful Prismatic Arts Festivals hosted in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Prismatic is expanding the Festival to Ottawa September 12-22, where the Festival will be hosted with Ottawa's largest independent theatre company, Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC). In addition to a fantastic line up of theatre, dance, music, film, spoken word, visual and media arts events, Prismatic 2019 will include two nationally important new events: the Prismatic International Arts Assembly and the Prismatic International Film Festival.

Theatre

Cliff Cardinal's CBC Special

The Tashme Project's The Living Archive

Hong Kong Exile's FoxConn Frequency (no. 3)

Onelight Theatre's Asheq: Ritual Music to Cure a Lover

Dance

Esie Mensah's Zayo

Danse Nyata Nyata's Mozongi

Santee Smith's Blood Water Earth

Music

Sina Bathaie

Quantum Tangle

Ensemble Kamaan

Battle of Santiago

Diyet and the Love Soldiers

Dinuk Wijeratne

Visual Arts / Media Arts / Spoken Word

Rebecca Thomas

Stephanie Yee's Broken English Karaoke

Rah-Eleh's Oreo

Zoey Roy

Prismatic will be announcing additional artists, performances and events leading up to the Festival in 2019. There will be performances by International Artists in Halifax and Ottawa and a special night of performances at the Halifax Public Library.

Tickets for all performances go on sale July 1.

The Prismatic International Arts Assembly, Canada's first gathering focused on promoting the work of Indigenous and culturally diverse artists to international presenters and producers, will take place in Ottawa September 16-20. The Assembly will include pitch sessions, showcase performances and networking events that will provide opportunities to international stakeholders to connect with Canadian artists and their work. Additionally, there will be conference events, open to the public, where Prismatic will lead a dialogue on new, artist-centered approaches to presentation, touring and arts marketing.

Prismatic 2019 will also include the debut of the Prismatic International Film Festival, which will be curated and produced by Winnipeg-based filmmaker and musician, Jorge Requena Ramos. The Prismatic International Film Festival will showcase and celebrate the work of Canadian Indigenous and culturally diverse filmmakers and international film artists of color. Watch for more news about the Prismatic International Film Festival, including a call for submissions, will be coming soon.

The Prismatic team is thrilled to be working with our presenting partner in Ottawa, GCTC, led by Artistic Director, Eric Coates: "The world needs a bit of Prismatic right now. This festival exemplifies what it means to be curious about humanity in the best possible way. We are thrilled that our friends are bringing their extraordinary achievement to Ottawa."

Prismatic is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, Canadian Heritage, Nova Scotia's Department of Culture, the Ontario Arts Council and the Halifax Regional Municipality. Sponsorship opportunities for Prismatic 2019 in Ottawa and Halifax are available to corporations who want to support the Prismatic Arts Festival, International Arts Assembly and International Film Festival. Tickets go on sale and registration for the Prismatic International Arts Assembly opens on July 1 at www.prismaticfestival.com.







Related Articles Shows View More Ottawa Stories

More Hot Stories For You