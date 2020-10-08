Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ottawa Little Theatre Calls For Entries For the 80th National One-Act Playwriting Competition

The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2020.

Oct. 8, 2020  

The Ottawa Little Theatre is now accepting submissions to the 80th National One-Act Playwriting Competition!

Entry form Here. Parent or Guardian Acknowledgement for Here. Entry Fee Payments can be made online Here.

Prizes

First Prize $1,000 Ottawa Little Theatre Award

Second Prize $ 750 Dorothy White Award

Third Prize $ 500 Gladys Cameron Watt Award

Sybil Cooke Award for a Play for Children or Young People $500

Competition Rules

  • original one-act plays in English, encouraging literacy and dramatic talent in Canada
  • plays with a maximum playing time of 60 minutes, and a minimum playing time of 25 minutes
  • plays that are previously unproduced OR have been produced no earlier than in the current year
  • all professional and non-professional Canadian playwrights residing in Canada, including landed immigrants
  • special award for the Best Play for Children or Young People

Winners will be announced in May 2021. All entrants must agree to allow the Ottawa Little Theatre, if it chooses to do so, to produce their play at the 2021 Eastern Ontario Drama League One-Act Play Festival.

Please note that there will be no Playwrights' Week in 2021.



