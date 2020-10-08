Ottawa Little Theatre Calls For Entries For the 80th National One-Act Playwriting Competition
The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2020.
The Ottawa Little Theatre is now accepting submissions to the 80th National One-Act Playwriting Competition!
Entry form Here. Parent or Guardian Acknowledgement for Here. Entry Fee Payments can be made online Here.
The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2020.
Prizes
First Prize $1,000 Ottawa Little Theatre Award
Second Prize $ 750 Dorothy White Award
Third Prize $ 500 Gladys Cameron Watt Award
Sybil Cooke Award for a Play for Children or Young People $500
Competition Rules
- original one-act plays in English, encouraging literacy and dramatic talent in Canada
- plays with a maximum playing time of 60 minutes, and a minimum playing time of 25 minutes
- plays that are previously unproduced OR have been produced no earlier than in the current year
- all professional and non-professional Canadian playwrights residing in Canada, including landed immigrants
- special award for the Best Play for Children or Young People
Winners will be announced in May 2021. All entrants must agree to allow the Ottawa Little Theatre, if it chooses to do so, to produce their play at the 2021 Eastern Ontario Drama League One-Act Play Festival.
Please note that there will be no Playwrights' Week in 2021.