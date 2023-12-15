Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

New Great Canadian Theatre Company Initiatives Recognize And Honour Artists In The Community

New GCTC initiatives recognize and honour artists in the community

By: Dec. 15, 2023

As they opened their most recent production, Benevolence last week, the Great Canadian Theatre Company made two special announcements to recognize artists in the community. Through their new Golden Ticket and Artist Pass, GCTC strives to welcome more artists, more often, into their space.

The new Golden Ticket is awarded to artists who have made a significant  contribution over the course of their careers, to GCTC and the entire English Theatre community in Ottawa. Recipients of the Golden Ticket receive complimentary access for them and a guest to any GCTC production, for life. Local actor John Konesgen and stage manager Laurie Champagne were presented with the first two Golden Tickets at the opening of Benevolence on December 7th.

“Laurie and John have imprinted their artistic and professional DNA into English Theatre in Ottawa. They are world class artists who continue to make Ottwa their home and invest in the work being made here, and the people making it,” says Sarah Kitz, GCTC's Artistic Director. “Laurie and John's boundless contributions have been instrumental in keeping this community vital, and artistically daring. There will always be a seat in our theatre for them.”

In addition to the Golden Ticket, GCTC has also announced a new Artist Pass. Selling for only $50 to artists and arts workers of any discipline, this pass allows artists to attend any GCTC production, as many times as they wish. In creating the Artist Pass, GCTC is looking for ways to increase access to theatre. 

“Artists need to be able to see art, and the cost should not be prohibitive,” says Managing Director, Hugh Neilson. “We want artists to know this is a place for them. We want them to see the show, and to come back and bring friends and collaborators.”

There are 100 Artist Passes available for purchase on the GCTC website, and by phone or in person at the box office. If the demand is there and artists are accessing them, GCTC will add additional passes for the arts community. 

GCTC is celebrating its 49th Season in 2023-24. We continue to foster, produce and promote excellent theatre that provokes examination of Canadian life and our place in the world. GCTC aims to increase the diversity on its stages, in its creative teams, make its work inclusive for more audiences, and deepen their experience. GCTC also continues to embrace artistic risk and to ensure a wide range of theatrical experiences. 


