MEDIA GCTC And NAC Indigenous Theatre Partner On KIINALIK

A multi Dora Award-winning collaboration between Buddies in Bad Times artistic director Evalyn Parry and Inuk artist Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory, Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools is the story of two cultures coming together. It also marks the first collaboration between GCTC and NAC Indigenous Theatre during the first season of Indigenous theatre's groundbreaking work.

A concert and a conversation, Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools is the meeting place of two people, and the North and South. Inuk artist Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and queer theatre-maker Evalyn Parry met on an Arctic expedition from Iqaluit to Greenland. Now sharing a stage, these two powerful storytellers map new territory together in a work that gives voice and body to the histories, culture, and climate we've inherited, and asks how we reckon with these sharp tools.

Dora Awards 2018: Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Sound Design

Ottawa audiences will be familiar with Bathory's work through her performances of traditional Inuit dance at the National Gallery of Canada, and through her appearances with Tanya Tagaq. This is her second time performing for NAC audiences, her first being Tulugak: Inuit Raven Stories in 2013.

Parry's recent shows include SPIN (which played undercurrents in 2015) and Governor General's Award-nominated Gertrude and Alice (Independent Aunties/ Buddies); recent directing credits include The Youth/ Elders Project (Buddies), and Obaaberima by Tawiah M'Carthy (Buddies, winner of Dora for Outstanding Production).

"We talk about the transformative power of theatre," says Lori Marchand, Managing Director of NAC Indigenous Theatre. "And if I think about transformation, it's uncomfortable. Shedding a skin; growing pains. But if we stay static there is also that withering, that loss of energy. There is something about staying still that is stagnant. Discomfort is the way of moving forward in the world."

Tickets are on sale now at GCTC's box office at 1233 Wellington West at Holland, 613-236-5196 or. Regular ticket price range: $42 to $58; Rush Tickets $15 for students; $33 for adults.

