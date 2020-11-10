London Community Players Sell Costumes From the Palace Theatre

The company will be posting images of the garments on their Facebook page.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the arts community very hard and the London Community Players, as part of the Palace Theatre Arts Commons, is no exception.

The company's volunteers have been hard at work maintaining the theatre and exploring different ways of keeping theatre alive while bringing in some money.

The wardrobe department has taken this opportunity to have a fundraiser by going through some of the beautiful garments that the company owns to see which items are able to be parted with.

Do you have a ZOOM party coming up, a family get together or just a quiet dinner at home with your spouse? Are you tired of looking at yourself in sweatpants? Do you want an excuse to get dressed up? This might be the opportunity that you are looking for.

The company will be posting images of the garments on their Facebook page and they will be available for sale on Kijiji London and on Facebook marketplace.

Learn more and stay up to date as items become available at https://www.facebook.com/LCP.Wardrobe.London/.

