Isaiah Kolundzic to Star in THE VEIL at The Stratford Festival
Performances will run October 23-31.
Thought For Food Productions has revealed the cast for The Veil, playing at the Stratford Festival as part of the Meighen Forum October 23-31. Byron Abalos, who originated this role to great acclaim in the fall of 2025, has had to withdraw from this presentation to care for his infant son, who was born with severe medical complexity. We are saddened by this decision but understand that Byron must prioritize his family's well-being during a challenging time.
Isaiah Kolundzic will be stepping into the salt circle as the lawyer with a haunted past for this presentation. Isaiah was Byron's alternate during the premiere production at Crow's Theatre and performed four shows to enthusiastic audiences.
Directed by Helen Juvonen, The Veil, by Keith Barker and Thomas Morgan Jones features designers Jareth Li and Ashley Naomi, who will be adapting their designs to Lazaridis Hall in the Tom Patterson Theatre.
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