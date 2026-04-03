Frank Wildhorn's BONNIE & CLYDE to be Presented at Arts Court Theatre

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Frank Wildhorn's musical Bonnie & Clyde will be presented at Arts Court Theatre in Ottawa, running in April and following the story of the infamous Depression-era outlaws.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Bonnie & Clyde, from Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Civil War, Dracula) is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

Performances will run from April 11-19, 2026 | Arts Court Theatre (2 Daly Avenue), with evening shows at 8:00pm and matinee shows at 2:00pm.