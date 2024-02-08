Factory Theatre Presents THE WALTZ At the Great Canadian Theatre Company

The show runs for two weeks at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Factory Theatre Presents THE WALTZ At the Great Canadian Theatre Company

Up next at the Great Canadian Theatre Company is a presentation of The Waltz. This romantic comedy by Marie Beath Badian and directed by Nina Lee Aquino has already charmed audiences in Toronto and Winnipeg, and arrives in Ottawa just in time for Valentine's Day. The Waltz is a Factory Theatre Production.

In The Waltz, we meet Romeo Alvarez, travelling from Ontario to British Columbia to attend university. He makes a pit-stop in Saskatchewan to connect with some of his mom's old friends, leading him to a remote cabin where his unexpected arrival is greeted by a suspicious Beatrice Klassen. In a rustic cabin in North East Saskatchewan these two teenagers, their histories serendipitously interwoven, spend the evening with a boombox under the magnificent Saskatchewan sky at dusk.

"The Waltz charms us with laughs, romance and dancing,” reads a review in NowToronto. “You'll leave the theatre with your heart full, humming a few tunes."

A funny and touching sequel to Badian's hit play Prairie Nurse, The Waltz premiered at Factory Theatre in October 2022. It was named The Globe and Mail's Critics' Pick and included in its Top Ten Toronto Productions of 2022.

The show runs for two weeks at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre.

Tickets are available online at gctc.ca or from the box office. To provide more financial accessibility, limited Pick-Your-Price tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Please see the website for details or contact the box office.

ACCESSIBILITY & PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

In addition to GCTC's standard access initiatives, two performances of The Waltz will feature surtitles in Tagalog. 

Tagalog Surtitles – February 18 & 21: The 2pm matinee on the 18th and the 8pm show on the 21st feature projected surtitles in Tagalog.

Reduced Capacity Performances – February 16 & 20: These shows are sold at 50% capacity for those looking for a bit more space between you and your seat-neighbour. Masking is required at these performances.

Pay-What-You-Decide – February 18: The 1st Sunday of each mainstage production is Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD) Sunday. Any remaining tickets 24 hours before this performance can be purchased for any price you decide by calling or visiting the box office. (Not available online.)

Relaxed Performance – February 20: Tuesday the 20th  is also a relaxed performance. During these performances, you are welcome to get up, move, stretch, leave and re-enter the theatre as your body needs. This show is also a reduced capacity performance with required masking.

ASL Performance – February 23: This show features ASL interpretation. For the best seats, book with the code “ASL” or contact the box office.

ABOUT GCTC

GCTC is celebrating its 49th Season in 2023-24. We continue to foster, produce and promote excellent theatre that provokes examination of Canadian life and our place in the world. GCTC aims to increase the diversity on its stages, in its creative teams, make its work inclusive for more audiences, and deepen their experience. GCTC also continues to embrace artistic risk and to ensure a wide range of theatrical experiences.  https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291089®id=184&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gctc.ca%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




