Banff Centre Celebrates National Indigenous Peoples' Day

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2022 with a specially curated group of performances, workshops, and a virtual marketplace. On Tuesday, June 21, Banff Centre will be hosting digital and in-person events honouring Indigenous Peoples' culture and heritage, while reflecting on the history and appreciating the rich and unique arts and culture of Treaty 7.



This year we will be offering both in-person and online opportunities to participate. Everyone is invited to immerse themselves in a variety of FREE activities, including workshops, film screenings, an Indigenous virtual market, and music. There is also a unique local partnership with ArtsPlace in Canmore, AB.



There will be Powwow Dance Classes delivered through Zoom, an in-person earring making workshop with esteemed Dene/Cree artisan, Suzan Marie and a unique night of indie rock, synth rock and folk-pop music delivered through a mix of English, French, and Inuktitut performed by husband-and-wife duo Twin Flames.



Banff Centre will also host an Indigenous Virtual Market open from June 21 until June 26. Audience members will have the opportunity to engage with a variety of Indigenous vendors.

"We encourage everyone to explore and appreciate the creativity and culture of Indigenous people across Turtle Island, and are excited to celebrate the artistry from our home in the beautiful territory of Treaty 7."

- Reneltta Arluk, Director of Indigenous Arts, Banff Centre