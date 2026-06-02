Pompano Beach Celebrates Juneteenth and Caribbean Heritage Month With Music, Theater and More

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The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department officially kicked off its Juneteenth and Caribbean Heritage Month celebrations early with an energy-filled Emancipation Day Celebration on May 23, honoring Florida's historic Emancipation Day and setting the tone for a month of cultural events, live performances, storytelling, music, and community gatherings throughout June.

The celebrations continue across the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Blanche Ely House Museum, Ali Cultural Arts Center, and other community venues, offering residents and visitors opportunities to experience African American and Caribbean heritage through artistic expression and shared cultural experiences.

“Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of the resilience, creativity, and enduring contributions of African American communities to our nation's cultural identity,” said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director for the City of Pompano Beach.

“Our Emancipation Day Celebration launched an incredible season of cultural programming, and throughout June we continue creating spaces where history, storytelling, music, and community come together to inspire reflection, joy, and celebration.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, announcing the end of slavery in the United States. In Florida, emancipation was announced earlier on May 20, 1865, at the Knott House in Tallahassee, where Union Brigadier General Edward McCook read the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved Floridians.

JUNE CULTURAL CELEBRATIONS & EVENTS

Story Time at the Blanche Ely House Museum

June 6, 2026 │ 11:00 AM │ FREE

Families are invited to enjoy stories celebrating African American and Caribbean heritage in a welcoming intergenerational setting.

Remember the Times

June 12 & 13, 2026 │ 7:00 PM

Pompano Beach Cultural Center │ Tickets: $39+

Now in its sixth year, Remember the Times is an electrifying tribute to the golden era of Black American sitcoms from the 1970s through the 2000s. Blending live music, theater, dance, poetry, and film, the multimedia production celebrates the cultural impact and social influence of iconic television classics including Good Times, The Jeffersons, A Different World, Living Single, and more.

Soulful Sundays

June 14, 2026 │ 6:00 PM │ $10

Ali Cultural Arts Center

An evening of soul, jazz, funk, and R&B featuring live South Florida performers in an intimate community atmosphere.

The Color Purple

June 20–28, 2026

Pompano Beach Cultural Center │ Tickets: $55+

In this highly anticipated South Florida premiere, The Color Purple brings Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and acclaimed film to life in a powerful musical adaptation filled with emotion, resilience, and hope.

Showtimes Include:

• June 20 │ 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

• June 21 │ 3:00 PM

• June 24 │ 7:30 PM

• June 25 │ 7:30 PM

• June 26 │ 7:30 PM

• June 27 │ 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

• June 28 │ 3:00 PM

Supported by Wayne & Lucretia Weiner, The Warten Foundation, and Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs.

Living Room Concert Featuring LaVie

June 25, 2026 │ 7:00 PM │ $10

The Hive Black Box Theater

A unique live music experience showcasing powerful performances in an intimate setting designed to connect artists and audiences.

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