Pompano Beach Arts to Close 2025–2026 Artist in Residence Program With Grand Finale Exhibition

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Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department will present the Grand Finale Exhibition of the 2025 - 2026 Artists in Residence (AiR) featuring this past year's cohort of exceptional artists. This celebration will premiere on Friday, June 5, during the season's final Old Town Untapped and remain on view through June 30.

Representing months of artistic exploration and professional development, this final collaboration highlights the dynamic and diverse works created by this year's resident artists during their eight-month residency at the historic Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA). Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists in person during the opening celebration and experience the creative energy that has made the AiR program a cornerstone of Pompano Beach's growing arts scene.

“This event represents the culmination of an incredible year of artistic growth,” said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director for the City of Pompano Beach. “Also, presenting the Artists in Residence Final Exhibition during the beloved Old Town Untapped series creates an exciting intersection of visual art, music, and community celebration while giving audiences the opportunity to connect directly with the artists and their work.”

This year's AiR cohort includes:

Liv Cook's self-portraits have developed into a meditative exploration of identity and vulnerability, influenced by the queer and alternative art scenes of the 1970s to 1990s

Mark Espinosa is a Filipino American multidisciplinary artist who explores the intersections of expanded animation, music, poetry, choreography, and sleight of hand.

Georgeta Fondos is a multidisciplinary artist who specializes in experimental textiles and mural art.

Jed-Lee Metayer visually explores the process of breaking cycles of trauma using solid circles of color or negative space, intentionally avoiding symbols or patterns.

Christina Prezzemolo is a painter and educator who draws inspiration from the quiet beauty of the natural world.

Sarah Rocca is committed to mental health awareness and her practice focuses on self-portraiture as a form of visual storytelling.

Mikael Semexant's pieces often depict real-life moments inspired by his own experiences in a close-knit and nurturing family and community environment.

Claudette Goico Šernius's recent work, "Unfinished Stories," focuses on raising awareness about human trafficking, using visual storytelling to spark dialogue and inspire change.

AiR Alumni Louiveste La Croix's artwork is a unique combination of multimedia techniques, gestural figures, and abstract color schemes that captivate viewers.

From October through June, the historic Bailey Contemporary Arts Center pulsates with creative energy through the Artists in Residence program, which provides emerging and established artists with studio space, exhibition opportunities, mentorship, and professional development resources. Throughout the year, each artist is featured as an “Artist of the Month,” presenting individual exhibitions, workshops, performances, and community engagement activities designed to foster meaningful connections with South Florida audiences.

In addition to refining their artistic practices, the residents participate in marketing and business development workshops to strengthen their professional careers and expand their impact within the community.

Several members of this year's residency cohort also received Broward Cultural Division Artist Support Grants in recognition of their artistic excellence and contributions to the regional cultural landscape. Catch this final flourish created for over nine inspiring months!

Headlining Old Town Untapped with live entertainment will be MAKING FACES, a West Palm Beach-based music group known for its signature fusion of rock, reggae, and funk, which they call “ROGGUNK.”

The free, family-friendly event from 6 - 10 pm also features local artisan vendors, and food trucks.

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