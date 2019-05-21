BWW Interview: T.J. Dawe of OPERATIC PANIC ATTACK at Orlando Fringe

T.J. Dawe returns to the Orlando Fringe this year with OPERATIC PANIC ATTACK, the story of his struggle with anxiety in college, especially about his sexuality.

In a special Fringe edition of "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars," I talk with Dawe about the show's themes, advice for his younger self, and more!

The Orlando Fringe ends May 27. For more information, visit orlandofringe.org.





