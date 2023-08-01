The Blues Brothers come to the Lied Center For the Performing Arts next month. The performance is set for Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:30PM.

Featuring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi as Elwood and Zee, these two have been charming audiences and pulling people out of their chairs for years playing all the hits from the official Blues Brothers canon and putting their inimitable twist on classic tunes. Be part of the Lied Center’s Season Opening Night at this once-in-a-lifetime concert!