The performance is set for Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:30PM.
POPULAR
The Blues Brothers come to the Lied Center For the Performing Arts next month. The performance is set for Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:30PM.
Featuring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi as Elwood and Zee, these two have been charming audiences and pulling people out of their chairs for years playing all the hits from the official Blues Brothers canon and putting their inimitable twist on classic tunes. Be part of the Lied Center’s Season Opening Night at this once-in-a-lifetime concert!
Videos
|Amra-Faye Wright in "Broadway to Brownville"!
Brownville Concert Hall (8/18-8/20)
|The Nerd
Miller Lab Theatre (11/16-11/19)
|Eurydice
Miller Lab Theatre (10/26-11/05)
|The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
|Elf
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (11/30-12/10)
|Pippin
McDonald Theatre (9/28-10/08)
|The Mousetrap
Miller Lab Theatre (3/21-4/07)
|Airness
Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre (9/07-9/17)
|The Good Doctor
Nebraska Wesleyan University (3/14-3/17)
|The Holy O
Omaha Fringe- UNO Blackbox Theatre (8/11-8/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You