THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to the Lied Center This Month

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s production of The Rainbow Fish comes to the Lied Center, bringing the pages of the beloved storybook to life on stage with puppetry, scenic effects, and original music.

The Rainbow Fish will enchant even the youngest child with his silver scales and heart of gold in this award-winning adaptation about the beautiful fish who learned to share his most prized possession.

The Rainbow Fish will be at the Lied Center on Tuesday, February 20 at 7:00pm. Tickets start at $16 adult/$8 youth and available at here, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Audiences are invited to the Lied Center’s Fam Fest before the show! Doors open at 5:30pm for FREE games, crafts, & activities, plus FREE treats from Runza, Pepsi, and The Cookie Company.