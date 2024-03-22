THE AWESOME 80'S PROM Is Coming to Lincoln!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step back in time and relive the raddest era with THE AWESOME 80'S PROM! This interactive and totally tubular show invites you to don your leg warmers and tease up your hair for a blast from the past!

Set in the fictional Wanaget High School, the production unfolds as a hilarious and nostalgic prom night filled with classic 80s hits, iconic dance moves, and interactive storylines that allow you to be part of the action!

Featuring Nebraska Music Hall of Famer Billy McGuigan as the Emcee/Bnd Leader, all of your favorite characters from your favorite '80s movies are at THE PROM. From the Captain of the Football Team to The Brain to the hottie Head Cheerleader, they're all competing for Prom King and Queen. And just like on American Idol, the audience decides who wins! Travel back in time and join the breakdance circle, or just sit back and watch the '80s drama unfold!

The Awesome 80's Prom will be at the Rococo Theater on June 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30pm, and tickets are available starting March 22 at 11am at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Ken Davenport tis a Broadway and off-Broadway playwright, as well as a Tony Award-winning producer. His writing credits include the Broadway musical Gettin' The Band Back Together as well as the off-Broadway shows The Awesome 80s Prom, My First Time, and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage. He co-conceived the award-winning musical Altar Boyz. Productions of his work have been produced internationally in over 25 countries. Ken's producing credits include: Once On This Island (Tony Award), Kinky Boots (Tony Award), The Play That Goes Wrong, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, and many more. Ken is a special consultant for many entertainment companies around the world including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group and the music publishing company, Primary Wave.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.