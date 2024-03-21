THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Lincoln High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lincoln High School Theatre in Lincoln, NE will present The Addams Family, a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The musical runs April 4-5 at 7:00 PM, with a Saturday matinee on April 6 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com. Premium seating is available for $15. All performances will be held at the Ted Sorenson Theatre.

The darkly comedic story follows the eccentric and macabre Addams family as they come face-to-face with the "normal" world. With a talented cast of LHS students, catchy musical numbers, and hilarious moments, this show is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

Directed by Molly Thomas, this production of "The Addams Family" promises to bring the beloved characters to life on stage in a way that is both entertaining and heartwarming. Don't miss your chance to see this spooky and delightful musical brought to life by the talented students of Lincoln High. Join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment as we celebrate the Addams family's unique and kooky charm.

Synopsis: In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family must deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, and the spookiest nightmare faced by every family creates the focus Lippa, Brickman, and Elice's musical: the Addams kids are growing up. The Addamses have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and Gomez and Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday, however, is now an eighteen-year-old young woman who is ready for a life of her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family - the most un-Addams sounding person one could be! And to make matters worse, she invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they've managed to avoid for generations: change.

The Addams Family is the season finale for LHS Theatre's 2023-24 season. In-person tickets are available online for $5 (premium seating for $15) at www.tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.