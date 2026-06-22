TADASTOCK 7 to Return as Summer Music Tradition at The Mill in Lincoln, NE

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TADA Productions, Inc. and The Mill will present TADASTOCK 7! This collaboration was originally created as one of the first concerts in the United States during the pandemic. Now TADASTOCK has grown into being a summer music tradition that the city looks forward to each year.

Patrons will enjoy a full range of beverages and a new line-up of a wide array of music performed by a topnotch group of singers from The TADA Theatre, all in the outdoor setting of The Mill at Telegraph.

This special night of music ranges from songs of all genres. The talented line-up of singers include Judy Anderson, David Claus, Gradie Cunningham, Jon Gathje, Daniel Ikpeama, Kylie Shaye, Britt Sommer and Melissa Walburn. The band is led by Alicia Opoku on keys, Malcolm Opoku on bass and Keeran Woode on percussion.

Reservations are recommended by getting tickets ahead of time at www.tadaproductions.info. Seating is by general admission on a first come, first serve basis. The Mill will supply all chairs. TADASTOCK 7 takes place Saturday July 11. Gates open at 6:00 pm with the show starting at 7:00 pm. The alternate weather date due to rain or extreme heat will be Sunday July 12.

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