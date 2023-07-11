Review: YOU'LL LAUGHALOT AT SPAMALOT at Ralston Community Theatre

If you need a great way to lighten your mood or improve your weekend or put the cherry on top of an already wonderful day, go see SPAMALOT at Ralston Community Theatre.

Todd L. Uhrmacher deftly directs this delectable spoof on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” With book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, SPAMALOT earned 14 Tony Award nominations in 2005, winning Best Musical. There is a solid reason for that: It’s brilliantly written and sharply funny.

Uhrmacher and his cast and crew do not let us down. Everything from Debbie Massey-Schneweis’s choreography, Leah Skorupa-Metzger’s costume design, Joey Lorincz’s lighting and scenic design and Sarah Hall’s scenic art was just right. The set was simplistic, but effective. It added to the performance without stealing the show. Lighting suggested a rainstorm and highlighted the characters as they strode on and off stage. Costumes were at times hilarious and creative, including a crazy hat, lighted dresses. and a gown that transforms. And the choreography…worth the price of admission just to watch the group numbers.

Jay Srygley as King Arthur, Jon Flower at Patsy, Thomas Stoysich at Sir Robin, and Megan Berger at Lady of the Lake stood out as the most memorable characters. Srygley’s handling of King Arthur was almost innocent in his belief that people of the kingdom would react favorably to his proclamation that he was their king. Flower’s portrayal of the loyal Patsy draws laughs as he struggles to make himself seen in “I’m All Alone.” Stoysich is a star in his version of a big Broadway production, proving that he can make a successful musical happen. And Megan Berger is a powerful presence as the diva Lady of the Lake. She wows with her vocals, particularly in “Whatever Happened to My Part,” and when matched with Srygley’s dulcet tones or the soothing sounds of her real life husband, Jonathan Berger (Sir Galahad), the effect is magical.

Megan Berger as Lady of the Lake

The entire cast contributes moments of unexpected hilarity. Knights in shining armour, monks and nuns, Laker Girls, “not quite dead” corpses, and a black knight who suffers bodily injuries without seemingly a scratch keep the comedy at full run.

While exaggerated accents lend to the characterization of the cast, at times it makes it difficult to understand the dialogue. Hearing the words is important because the book is downright funny. There are puns and sly references to other productions. More than simply slapstick humor (although there is plenty of that, ie, Fisch Schlapping Song) the dialogue is pretty darn clever.

All in all, SPAMALOT is a couple hours of ridiculous fun. I highly recommend it. Catch it before it runs away without you.

Purchase tickets at the Ralston Community Theatre box office (402) 205-8950 or https://ralstontheatre.simpletix.com.

Performances are July 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 pm and July 16 and 23 at 2:00 pm.

Photo Credit: Analisa Louise Photography