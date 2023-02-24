Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL is Frivolous Fun at Lied Center For Performing Arts

Through tonight, February 24th, only!

Feb. 24, 2023  

LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical whipped up a pastel night of frivolous fun on stage at the Lied Center of Performing Arts on February 23. Based on the 2001 hit film starring Reese Witherspoon and Luke Wilson, the story is a woman fighting for footing in a previously all male dominated field of law.

The MGM film is drawn from Amanda Brown's 2001 novel, also entitled "Legally Blonde." The book is based on Brown's experiences while attending Stanford Law School. The musical with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and book by Heather Hach first took the stage in San Francisco and moved to Broadway in April 2007, closing in October the following year. It was nominated for multiple awards, winning Best New Touring Musical in 2009.

Under the direction of Jeffrey B. Moss, this touring cast delivers the fun.

The story follows Elle Woods, a Delta Nu sorority girl who knows her fashion and is devoted to the color pink. When her love interest Warner breaks up with her as he heads to Harvard Law School and a more serious future, Elle fights back. She studies for the LSAT, applies to Harvard with an in-person "essay," and wins over the admission board. But can she win back Warner? Or her crotchety profession Callahan? Or her first case?

Choreography by Bob Richard is energetic and downright demanding when it comes to the jump roping scene. John Beltre's costumes are colorful. And the cast is solid.

Hannah Bonnett brings the right wholesome, innocent yet unexpectedly wise, presence to the role of Elle Woods. James Oblak as the arrogant Warner has a touch of "Gaston" about him, but in a refined way. They, along with Aathaven Tharmarajah as Emmett and Lea Sevola as Vivienne, have strong, pleasing voices.

Ashley Morton steals the thunder as Paulette. Her voice is lyrical when singing "Ireland", but powerful when belting. Her character has always been my favorite and Morton does not disappoint.

Favorite scene? "Blood in the Water" with Professor Callahan (Chris Carsten) and company. Randel Wright's scenic design is intriguing. Windows in Callahan's office reveal sharks swimming past as the windows deepen into blood red.

One of the most memorable musical refrains, "Omigod You Guys " might not be thought provoking or great composition, but it is definitely catchy. People were singing it exiting the theatre.

You can catch LEGALLY BLONDE February 24 at 7:30 pm and February 25 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226925®id=93&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.liedcenter.org%2Fevents%2F2627?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




