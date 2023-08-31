Review: CLYDE'S at Omaha Community Playhouse

Omaha Community Playhouse has cooked up another hit with their first show of the 99th season, Clyde’s. A continuation of two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage’s script Sweat, which ran on the very same stage in the fall of 2019, Clyde’s tells the story of four previously incarcerated individuals who found themselves working together at Clyde’s, a truck stop diner, through the help of a transition program.

Director Alex Rodriguez jumps out of the Omaha Community Playhouse gates with a firm hand guiding the actors through this journey and layered script. He has assembled a fine cast of professionals from the Omaha area who brilliantly bring the audience with them on this 90 minute journey of comedy, heart, reflection, and second chances.

The set design from Jim Othuse might be one of his best in recent memory. An almost identical replica of a working kitchen, down to the false walk-in fridge, the realistic approach brings the audience into the kitchen from the moment they arrive. Add in original music by Jordan the Ninja and solid costumes by Hannah Lajba, the audience truly feels like they are simply looking in on very real moments from the outside. They are enveloped by the music while the cast and crew transition seamlessly from scene to scene. Lajba showcases some fine costuming abilities, both in the simplistic/realistic and somewhat more stylish pieces. While a few outfits seemed out of place at times, I can’t help but think that maybe that was intentional to further differentiate these characters from each other and showcase that divide from Clyde.

Kerri Forrester gives one of her best performances yet on the Omaha Community Playhouse stage as Clyde, the shop’s owner who truly makes it a point to keep her employees down however possible and remind them of their past. Bringing both a hearty mix of comedy and downright meanness, she elicits responses from many audience members with her one-liners and facial expressions alone. You hate to love Clyde, even if only in the sense that she sometimes makes you chuckle or gasp with her audacity. I won’t be surprised to see Kerri mentioned come award season in the Omaha area for her performance.

Almost a complete 180 from Forrester’s Clyde in terms of spitfire dialogue delivery, action and energy, Aaron Quinton-Thomas Butler portrays a calm and secure Montrellous. A true sandwich genius, Butler’s Montrellous brings much-needed heart and grounding to the script and stage. He calms and inspires the kitchen staff with his thoughtful dialogue and genuine kindness. A wonderful debut on the Omaha Community Playhouse stage for Butler, to be sure.

Rounding out the cast are Angel Hernandez, Olivia Howard, and Josh Peyton, who play Rafael, Letitia, and Jason, respectively. While each have their own story, it truly feels like they are a trio both in the kitchen and in their circumstances. A majority of the action on stage happens between these three as they navigate the kitchen while sharing honest moments, both based in fear and hope. Unlike Clyde, these three show a desire to change their circumstances and outlook in life. All three are solidly cast and do a wonderful job of bringing the story to life and making these complex characters real for the audience. You root for them, even when they don’t seem to be able to do it themselves.

For those who were lucky enough to see Sweat back in 2019, you will notice that in many ways the script is a continuation of the character of Jason’s journey. For those who were not able to see that production, do not let that deter you from seeing this production. The script stands on its own and is a thoughtful deep dive in the study of humans nature, our emotions, our actions, and our beliefs. Much like the sandwiches made at Clyde, we each bring our own things to the table - and when the right combination is put together, it can truly be magic. That is exactly what OCP has found in this production.

Disclaimer: Contains adult language and content.

Photo Credit: Robertson Photography