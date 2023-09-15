Review: BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Omaha Community Playhouse is Some Kind of Wonderful

BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical previewed at the Omaha Community Playhouse September 14th. Making its Broadway debut in 2014, BEAUTIFUL was nominated for an array of theater awards, winning several including Best Musical Theater Album and a Grammy Award. No surprises there. With words and music by Gerry Goffin and Carole King along with Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, this jukebox musical is a musical gift. The book crafted by Douglas McGrath manages to inject warmth, humor and insight into the lives of Carole King and her co-songwriter husband, Gerry Goffin. It isn't surprising there, either, knowing McGrath's impressive works are littered with awards. McGrath even wrote for "Saturday Night Live."

Having seen the musical on Broadway, I knew it was a winner. But how would a community theatre in Omaha pull it off? Incredibly well! I absolutely loved every minute and would gladly see it again. Everything works: the direction, the cast, the musicians, the set, the lighting, the choreography…everything is near perfection.

Especially Ginger Johnson, a newcomer to Omaha who is such a delight that she could easily put on a one woman show and fill the house. It isn’t just her vocals, though, that range from soft and melodious to strong and sure; it’s her on-stage personality. Her portrayal of Carole is subtle, humble and completely likable. I had the sense that she knew Carole. She captures her insecurity which develops into the confidence to perform at Carnegie Hall. She makes us feel her love for Gerry, even when he loses her trust. Her vulnerability is palpable.

James Verderamo as Gerry Goffin shows off his quality vocal chops and is convincing as the talented songwriter, but angst ridden, cheating husband who still elicits sympathy because he is so tormented.

Maddy Stark (Cynthia Weil) and Laurence Katz (Barry Mann) round out the fabulous four songwriters with a sense of fun. Their back and forth relationship sparks interest. Their voices are both pleasing and suited to their characters.

While the cast is packed with incredibly gifted singers, there are two that stand out with their power vocals. Tyler Marshal (Drifter) and Monica Weber (Shirelle) earn thunderous applause with their solos.

Even those without singing parts are some kind of wonderful. Kevin Olsen (Don Kirschner) and Connie Lee (Genie Klein) add dimension to the story with their humorous and authentic deliveries.

Jim Othuse’s set design is simplistic and multi-functional. The fanlike backdrop topped with music notes remains stationary while staff lines lift and lower, changing color. The lighting by Josh Wrobleski is especially effective in creating mood. I was constantly fascinated by the color combinations and the way they made me feel. The set and lighting are proof that set design doesn’t have to be overly complicated to be great.

Choreographer Melanie Epps and Costume Designer Lindsay Pape get it right with both the dance moves and the clothing of that time period. Several of the dresses could have come straight out of my closet in the late 1960s-70s. The dance moves are entertaining and accurate for that period as well.

As far as sound, Jim Boggess is his usual musical genius as Music Director and I have to add that I didn’t miss a single word of this show, probably due to Sound Designer Tim Burkhart. This whole production depends on sound and the sound in the Omaha Community Playhouse is Beautiful!

Kudos to Stephen Santa for his superb direction and the fabulous cast and crew. I loved this show so much I downloaded Carole King’s "Tapestry" album on my phone as I left the premises. This is a winner. I foresee a heavy demand for tickets which are available at:

Box Office (402) 553-0800. You can also purchase tickets at ticketomaha.com or wallet.ticketomaha.com.

The show runs September 15-October 15.