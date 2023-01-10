Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rave On Productions Announces 2023 Omaha Series

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

Jan. 10, 2023  

Rave On Productions Announces 2023 Omaha Series

Rave On Productions will open its 2023 Omaha Series with Godspell, the beloved classic from the Grammy and Academy-Award winning composter, Stephen Schwartz. Godspell tells the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and community and will be presented in the newly renovated Benson Theatre. The show features a cast of Omaha favorites including Billy McGuigan as Jesus. Godspell runs February 10 - 26th.

In September Rave On Productions brings to life the legendary songbook of Johnny Cash with Ring of Fire. Ring of Fire takes us on a journey of love and faith, struggle and success, all with the strength and downright honesty that made Johnny Cash one of the greatest songwriters and most revered storytellers in American Music. Ring of Fireruns September 8 - 23 at The Waiting Room in Benson.

The 2023 Omaha Series will finish their year with two shows that have become annual traditions for Omaha audiences. The Slowdown will once again host The Rocky Horror Show in October and Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience in November and December.

Visit theomahaseries.com for show and ticketing information.




The TADA Theatre To Open Its 15th Anniversary Season With COMPANY in February Photo
The TADA Theatre To Open Its 15th Anniversary Season With COMPANY in February
The award-winning TADA Theatre will open its Fantastic Fifteenth Season by paying tribute to one of the greatest musical theatre composers that the industry has ever had, Stephen Sondheim. The musical is a show that he himself called 'by far the work I am most proud of': the musical masterpiece Company!
Brian Stokes Mitchell Comes to the Lied Center This Month Photo
Brian Stokes Mitchell Comes to the Lied Center This Month
Two-time Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years in Broadway, television, film, recordings, and concert appearances with the country’s finest conductors and orchestras. His one-night-only concert at the Lied Center will include music from Les Mis, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, and many more!
Tony Award-Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell Is Coming To The Lied Center! Photo
Tony Award-Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell Is Coming To The Lied Center!
Dubbed “the last leading man” and “in a class by himself” by The New York Times and the “King of Broadway” by The Washington Post, two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years in Broadway, television, film, recordings, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras. His one-night-only concert at the Lied Center will include music from Les Mis, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, and many more!
RENT Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month Photo
RENT Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Next Month
Rent comes to Omaha Community Playhouse this year! Performances run February 10 - March 19, 2023.

