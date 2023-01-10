Rave On Productions Announces 2023 Omaha Series

Rave On Productions will open its 2023 Omaha Series with Godspell, the beloved classic from the Grammy and Academy-Award winning composter, Stephen Schwartz. Godspell tells the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and community and will be presented in the newly renovated Benson Theatre. The show features a cast of Omaha favorites including Billy McGuigan as Jesus. Godspell runs February 10 - 26th.

In September Rave On Productions brings to life the legendary songbook of Johnny Cash with Ring of Fire. Ring of Fire takes us on a journey of love and faith, struggle and success, all with the strength and downright honesty that made Johnny Cash one of the greatest songwriters and most revered storytellers in American Music. Ring of Fireruns September 8 - 23 at The Waiting Room in Benson.

The 2023 Omaha Series will finish their year with two shows that have become annual traditions for Omaha audiences. The Slowdown will once again host The Rocky Horror Show in October and Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience in November and December.

Visit theomahaseries.com for show and ticketing information.