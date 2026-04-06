REZA Will Bring Edge Of Illusion to Lied Center in Lincoln

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Illusionist REZA will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln for a one-night performance on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. The engagement follows a previous sold-out appearance at the venue in 2023.

REZA’s production, Edge of Illusion, combines large-scale stage effects with magic and audience interaction. The show includes illusions involving vehicles appearing on stage, as well as levitation sequences and other effects inspired by classic escape artistry.

The performer has appeared on television programs including Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Duck Dynasty, and has presented his work internationally. His performances integrate theatrical production elements with live illusion.

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by calling (402) 472-4747, or at the Lied Center box office.