Piano Virtuoso Jon Nakamatsu Returns to Nebraska

On April 7, piano virtuoso Jon Nakamatsu makes his highly anticipated return to Nebraska after performing a sold-out concert with Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra to close the Lied Center's historic 25th Anniversary Season in 2015.

Catapulted to international attention in 1997 as the Gold Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition — the only American to achieve this distinction since 1981 —Nakamatsu has performed with over 150 orchestras across the globe and regularly appears at the world's top concert halls, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Washington, DC's Kennedy Center.

Tickets for Jon Nakamatsu's performance at the Lied Center on Sunday, April 7 at 4:00pm are available now at liedcenter.org, at (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. In-person and live webcast tickets are available for this event!

Mr. Nakamatsu's program will include Beethoven's Sonata in D Major, Op. 28 “Pastorale”, Chopin's Fantasy in f minor, Op. 49, Brahms' Sonata #3 in f minor, Op. 5, and Berg's Sonata, Op. 1.

About Jon Nakamatsu

Now in his third decade of touring worldwide, American pianist Jon Nakamatsu continues to draw critical and public acclaim for his intensity, elegance, and electrifying solo, concerto, and chamber music performances. Mr. Nakamatsu has been guest soloist with orchestras worldwide, including those of Baltimore, Berlin, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Florence, Los Angeles, Milan, San Francisco, Seattle, Tokyo and Vancouver. He has worked with such esteemed conductors as Marin Alsop, Sergiu Comissiona, James Conlon, Philippe Entremont, Hans Graf, Marek Janowski, Raymond Leppard, Gerard Schwarz, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, Michael Tilson Thomas and Osmo Vänskä. As a recitalist, Mr. Nakamatsu has appeared in New York City's Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, Washington DC's Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Musée d'Orsay and the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris and in major centers such as Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Milan, Munich, Prague, Singapore, Warsaw and Zurich. In Beijing he has been heard at the Theater of the Forbidden City, the Great Hall of the People, China Conservatory, and the National Centre for the Performing Arts.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org